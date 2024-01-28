Watch: JOHN 5 Kicks Off First Solo Tour Since Joining MÖTLEY CRÜE

JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES, the band led by former MARILYN MANSON and ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5, kicked off the first tour since he joined MÖTLEY CRÜE as the replacement for Mick Mars this past Friday, January 26 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of the bryan charters YouTube channel).

Support acts on the trek, which will wrap up on March 1, 2024 at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California, include former MEGADETH guitarist Marty Friedman (February 21-28 only),LILIAC, Jared James Nichols, Nikki Stringfield and VAN HALEN tribute act THE ATOMIC PUNKS.

For over 30 years, John 5 has been one of the most in-demand guitar players on the planet. As well as a songwriter/guitarist for hire, John 5 has shared the stage as axeman for ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON and JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford. He has also worked with an impressive array of names, from all walks of music, including Steve Perry, KD Lang, Rod Stewart, David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper, Tina Guo, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Meat Loaf, Ricky Martin and Steven Adler.

John 5 has worked with a varied range of artists, performing as guitarist for some of the biggest headlining rock bands in the world. Slash has called John 5 "one of the most mind-blowing guitarists around" and Rob Zombie has dubbed him "a fucking shredder". John 5 has released seven solo albums to date, as well as a remix album.

In 2015, following a series of web shows to celebrate the release of his solo album "Careful With That Axe", John 5 decided to take his solo set on tour and formed THE CREATURES band to support his live shows. Initially joined by long-term friend Rodger Carter on drums, the band continues touring to this day, and now work as a unit on 5's solo albums, including "Season Of The Witch", the live album "It's Alive", "Invasion" and 2021's "Sinner".

In October 2022, it was revealed that John 5 would be joining MÖTLEY CRÜE as their guitarist following the announcement that Mick Mars would be retiring. John 5 recently spent time on the road with MÖTLEY CRÜE as part of "The World Tour" with DEF LEPPARD.