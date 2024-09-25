Watch: JOURNEY Members Perform With 'Singing Janitor' On 'America's Got Talent' Finale

"America's Got Talent" Season 19 winner Richard Goodall performed the JOURNEY classic "Don't Stop Believin'" with JOURNEY members Neal Schon, Deen Castronovo, Todd Jensen and Jason Derlatka during the show's two-hour finale Tuesday night (September 24).

The school custodian from Terre Haute, Indiana, known as the "Singing Janitor," was crowned champion of Season 19 of the NBC show and was later awarded the $1 million prize.

"We've been on tour for the last six months, and I've been watching this phenomenon," Schon told host Terry Crews after the performance. "He's an amazing singer, amazing man, and I'm proud to be here today for him." Schon later posted on social media: "Richard Goodall won! It was great to be a part of this! Congratulations!"

"Thankfully it's a song that I had been singing to Ang [wife Angie Vanoven] for a very, very long time," Goodall told NBC Insider about his decision to sing JOURNEY's "Faithfully" earlier during the final. "I started with JOURNEY, I wanted to end the competition with JOURNEY. And then little did I know I was going to be a big footnote at the end of the book... Phenomenal."

The 55-year-old Goodall, who won Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer, beat out nine other finalists, including gravity-defying Tanzanian acrobats Hakuna Matata Acrobats, Zimbabwean stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi and Japanese dance group Airfootworks.

Goodall told Deadline about winning "America's Got Talent": "I've been a fan of the show for years. I had tried out, and it wasn't that I gave up — it was just like if it was meant to be, it was meant to be."

He added: "I went into every single portion of the show with no expectations. I've just gone out there and left it all out on the stage… whatever happens after the show, I'm sure will just be icing on the cake.

"We're going to have us a nice little house and be able to retire; maybe retire in style and see what other opportunities are on the horizon."

Goodall works at an elementary school in Terre Haute, where he sings in the halls while cleaning up.

"I'm hoping I'm not looking for a new janitor, but Richard, if I am, it means you won it all," said the school principal.