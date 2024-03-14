Watch JUDAS PRIEST Perform In Leeds During 'Invincible Shield' 2024 Tour

British heavy metal legends JUDAS PRIEST played the second concert of their "Invincible Shield" world tour Wednesday night (March 13) at First Direct Arena in Leeds, United Kingdom.

The band's 17-song setlist included three tracks from PRIEST's latest album, "Invincible Shield" — the title track, "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire" — along with the second performance of "Love Bites" in nearly a decade.

PRIEST's setlist for the Leeds concert was as follows:

01. Panic Attack

02. You've Got Another Thing Comin'

03. Breaking The Law

04. Rapid Fire

05. Lightning Strike

06. Love Bites

07. Saints In Hell

08. Trial By Fire

09. Turbo Lover

10. Invincible Shield

11. Victim Of Changes

12. Metal Gods

13. The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) (FLEETWOOD MAC cover)

14. Painkiller

Encore:

15. The Hellion / Electric Eye

16. Hell Bent For Leather

17. Living After Midnight

In a recent interview with Metal Pilgrim, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford spoke about the setlist for the European leg of the band's "Invincible Shield" tour with SAXON and URIAH HEEP. He said: "We've had this conversation before as far as trying to put the setlist together. And after 19 studio albums, it's, like, 'Oh my God. Where do we go?' If we didn't play 'Breaking The Law', there'd be a riot. If we didn't play 'Painkiller', there'd be a riot. There are certain songs that you are indebted to your fans to play, because they're part of the fabric of who you are as a band. Without naming names, there are certain bands where you know you wanna hear that song when you go to a show. So there's a portion of the setlist that already writes itself. Having said that, yeah, we are gonna go quite deep, and we found some songs from previous albums that we're gonna work with and we're gonna bring out. So there'll probably be at least two or three deep cuts on this setlist."

Rob continued: "At any given moment, we've got 60 to 70 songs we can play — at any given moment. And then we're gonna add more into the mix. It's fun to see the texts and the e-mails flying through: 'Well, I'll give you this one if you give me that one.' 'Cause you've gotta find a balance. When a band plays on stage, every single bandmember has to agree on the set list. There's no place for, 'Oh, dude, I've gotta play this one.' There's no place for that. You've all gotta be believing in that particular song as you go through the show. And it's gonna be fantastic. And this is gonna be a really eventful tour as we're about to kick off in Europe, with our friends SAXON and URIAH HEEP."

"Invincible Shield" arrived on March 8 via Sony Music.

Bassist Ian Hill is the sole remaining original member of PRIEST, which formed in 1969. Halford joined the group in 1973 and guitarist Glenn Tipton signed on in 1974. Rob left PRIEST in the early 1990s to form his own band, then came back to PRIEST in 2003. Original guitarist K.K. Downing parted ways with the band in 2011, and was replaced by Richie Faulkner.