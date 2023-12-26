Watch: JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS Plays Full Set Of AC/DC Covers With Tribute Band LIVE WIRE

Watch: JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS Plays Full Set Of AC/DC Covers With Tribute Band LIVE WIREDecember 26, 2023
JUDAS PRIEST drummer Scott Travis played a full set of AC/DC covers this past Friday (December 22) at Elevation27 in Virginia Beach, Virginia with the East Coast-based AC/DC tribute band LIVE WIRE. Video and photos of the performance can be seen below.
The setlist was as follows:
Set 1
01. Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be
02. Shoot To Thrill
03. Thunderstruck
04. Live Wire
05. Dirty Deeds
06. Girls Got Rhythm
07. Bad Boy Boogie
08. Hells Bells
09. Sin City
10. Back In Black
11. Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution
Set 2
01. Riff Raff
02. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation
03. You Shook Me All Night Long
04. Have A Drink On Me
05. Whole Lotta Rosie
06. It's A Long Way To The Top
07. Night Prowler
08. TNT
09. Let There Be Rock
10. Highway To Hell
11. For Those About To Rock
The 62-year-old Travis, who was born in Norfolk, Virginia, joined PRIEST after an audition in Spain in November 1989.
Scott's long and very influential drumming career has also included acclaimed work with FIGHT and RACER X.
Travis's mother went to Juilliard and his brother, who is 10 years older, exposed him to THE BEATLES on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and Elvis Presley through an extensive record collection.
In a 2018 interview with NJArts.net, Scott stated about his influences: "I was always around music growing up and I vaguely remember some things, but I remember seeing a drum set and I liked the look of it, the metal and the chrome, and thinking, 'Yeah, that's kinda cool,' and then you see the actual movement of a drummer, whether it be Ringo [Starr] or anybody else…
"Influences? I'm gonna answer that but I find it … well, I guess everybody wants to know but it's always the same guys if you're a rock drummer. We all love [John] Bonham and Neil Peart and Alex Van Halen, Tommy Aldridge, Ian Paice. It's always the same guys, and, of course, Ringo. Ringo was the first commercial rock drummer, long before Tommy Lee or any of those guys. I mean, that is the rock drummer who you look at and say, 'Wow, that looks like a cool gig.'"
LIVE⚡WIRE - The Ultimate AC/DC Experience! Shoot to Thrill w/Scott Travis
Live clip of AC/DC's "Shoot to Thrill" with special guest drummer Scott Travis of Judas Priest from our show this past Friday night, December 22 at Elevation27 Virginia Beach!
Posted by LIVE WIRE - The Ultimate AC/DC Experience on Monday, December 25, 2023
LIVE⚡WIRE - The ULTIMATE AC/DC Experience! Have a Drink on Me
Live clip of "Have a Drink on Me" from Friday night 12/22/2023 in Virginia Beach (Elevation 27) with special guest Scott Travis on drums!
Posted by LIVE WIRE - The Ultimate AC/DC Experience on Saturday, December 23, 2023
LIVE WIRE - The ULTIMATE AC/DC Experience! Riff Raff
"Riff Raff" from the AC/DC "Powerage" album performed live at Elevation27 in Virginia Beach, VA last night 12/22/2023 with special guest drummer Scott Travis of Judas Priest

Posted by LIVE WIRE - The Ultimate AC/DC Experience on Saturday, December 23, 2023
Virginia Beach, representin’🤘Elevation27 LIVE WIRE - The Ultimate AC/DC Experience #virginiabeach
Posted by Scott Travis on Saturday, December 23, 2023
A very special thanks to Scott Travis of Judas Priest for performing with us at Elevation27!
Posted by LIVE WIRE - The Ultimate AC/DC Experience on Friday, December 22, 2023
Photo gallery from our show at Elevation27 Virginia Beach last night 12/22/2023 with special guest drummer Scott Travis
Posted by LIVE WIRE - The Ultimate AC/DC Experience on Saturday, December 23, 2023
Looking for somewhere to spend that Xmas bonus money?
Tired of hearing stories of yore from your drunk uncle about his days at the Playboy mansion?
Wanna see/hear a kickass Brian Johnson?
Then make your way!…🤘
Posted by Scott Travis on Thursday, December 21, 2023
