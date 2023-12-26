Watch: JUDAS PRIEST's SCOTT TRAVIS Plays Full Set Of AC/DC Covers With Tribute Band LIVE WIRE

JUDAS PRIEST drummer Scott Travis played a full set of AC/DC covers this past Friday (December 22) at Elevation27 in Virginia Beach, Virginia with the East Coast-based AC/DC tribute band LIVE WIRE. Video and photos of the performance can be seen below.

The setlist was as follows:

Set 1

01. Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be

02. Shoot To Thrill

03. Thunderstruck

04. Live Wire

05. Dirty Deeds

06. Girls Got Rhythm

07. Bad Boy Boogie

08. Hells Bells

09. Sin City

10. Back In Black

11. Rock And Roll Ain't Noise Pollution

Set 2

01. Riff Raff

02. Rock 'N' Roll Damnation

03. You Shook Me All Night Long

04. Have A Drink On Me

05. Whole Lotta Rosie

06. It's A Long Way To The Top

07. Night Prowler

08. TNT

09. Let There Be Rock

10. Highway To Hell

11. For Those About To Rock

The 62-year-old Travis, who was born in Norfolk, Virginia, joined PRIEST after an audition in Spain in November 1989.

Scott's long and very influential drumming career has also included acclaimed work with FIGHT and RACER X.

Travis's mother went to Juilliard and his brother, who is 10 years older, exposed him to THE BEATLES on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and Elvis Presley through an extensive record collection.

In a 2018 interview with NJArts.net, Scott stated about his influences: "I was always around music growing up and I vaguely remember some things, but I remember seeing a drum set and I liked the look of it, the metal and the chrome, and thinking, 'Yeah, that's kinda cool,' and then you see the actual movement of a drummer, whether it be Ringo [Starr] or anybody else…

"Influences? I'm gonna answer that but I find it … well, I guess everybody wants to know but it's always the same guys if you're a rock drummer. We all love [John] Bonham and Neil Peart and Alex Van Halen, Tommy Aldridge, Ian Paice. It's always the same guys, and, of course, Ringo. Ringo was the first commercial rock drummer, long before Tommy Lee or any of those guys. I mean, that is the rock drummer who you look at and say, 'Wow, that looks like a cool gig.'"

