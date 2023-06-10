Watch: KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Joined By JOEY BELLADONNA And HOWARD JONES At Hampton Beach Concert

Massachusetts metallers KILLSWITCH ENGAGE were joined by ANTHRAX singer Joey Belladonna and ex-KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Howard Jones during their concert last night (Friday, June 9) at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton, New Hampshire. Belladonna came up on stage to perform a cover of DIO's "Holy Diver", while Jones shared lead vocals with current KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach on the song "The Signal Fire", which originally appeared on the band's latest album, 2019's "Atonement".

Joey had sung "Holy Diver" with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE several times before, including on 2017's "The Killthrax Tour", which was co-headlined by KILLSWITCH ENGAGE and ANTHRAX.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE originally recorded a cover of "Holy Diver" for a 2006 Kerrang! magazine-commissioned compilation, "High Voltage", which was made up of classic rock and metal songs covered by contemporary bands, with ten of the tracks recorded exclusively for the CD.

When the music video for the studio version of "The Signal Fire" was first released in August 2019, Leach said that he wrote the song's lyrics "with Howard in mind and our connection through our similar mental illnesses." He explained: "I mean, now that I've hung with this guy a few times, it's 'crazy' (pun intended) how similar we are. We are brothers in metal, anxiety, hardcore music, love of medicinal marijuana and fighting depression.

"We may be very different-sounding voices, but, in truth, we are similar in many ways in our minds," he added.

Jesse went on to say that the song's lyrics are "about keeping hope in dark times and helping out those in need."

Leach, who has previously blamed his exit from KILLSWITCH in 2002 on his battle with depression, said that he planned "on using this song to help continue to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. Both Howard and I have a very strong outspoken stance on the subject and I will use this to help with the cause," he said.

Leach appeared on KILLSWITCH's self-titled debut and sophomore album, "Alive Or Just Breathing", before exiting the band. Jones took over on vocals for "The End Of Heartache", "As Daylight Dies" and the 2009 self-titled set before being dismissed from the group 11 years ago.

I’ve waited 18 years to see Killswitch Engage live. I’ve purchased tickets to see them 5 separate times in the past and... Posted by Chris Small on Friday, June 9, 2023

Amazing time at Killswitch Engage last night. Hung out with my best friend from high school, Stevens, for the first time... Posted by Brian Phillips on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Been a minute since I’ve been to a metal show. Forgot how much I like the double bass pedal 🤣 Thanks Tyler! Joey... Posted by Sandra B Soule on Saturday, June 10, 2023

￼Killswitch Engage had no other than Joey Belladonna come out to sing Holy Diver, but then also had Howard Jones come out to sing The signal Fire. I had a fanboy moment! Posted by Chris Allin on Friday, June 9, 2023