Watch KITTIE Perform At SICK NEW WORLD Festival In Las Vegas

Fan-filmed video of KITTIE's May 13 performance at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas, Nevada can be seen below.

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. I've Failed You

02. Cut Throat

03. Oracle

04. Spit

05. Vultures (new song)

06. Charlotte

07. Do You Think I'm A Whore

08. Brackish

09. We Are The Lamb

In a recent interview with Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio, Morgan Lander of Canadian metallers KITTIE spoke about the band's plans for the coming months. She said: "There's a lot of plans coming up. Not too much that I can share, but definitely more shows are in the works. I don't think that it's ever gonna be something that we'll be able to do full-time and tour nine months out of the year. It's just not feasible and not even really cost effective, to be honest with you — from that standpoint as well. But, yeah, I think that we are gonna make the band and music and shows a priority for the next few years. So that just means you'll be seeing and hearing more of us. I guess."

She added: "We'll see what sort of shakes. We've got some interesting things coming down the pipeline. So I think, without giving too much away, I feel like the next few years will be very interesting and very exciting for the band."

Asked about the possibility of new KITTIE music in the not-too-distant future, Morgan said: "Yeah. It's definitely something that is on our to-do list. It's something we've been really interested in... It's definitely something that we wanna do when the timing is right, when the situation is right. It is all starting to come together and feel more right. So I guess it's the perfect time."

KITTIE played its first concert in five years last September at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia.

Joining Morgan and her sister, drummer Mercedes Lander, at the band's recent gigs were guitarist Tara McLeod and bassist Ivana "Ivy" Vujic.

Prior to Blue Ridge, KITTIE had not performed since its reunion show at London Music Hall in the band's native London, Ontario in 2017, celebrating the group's documentary "Kittie: Origins/Evolutions".

Asked in an interview with the "Talk Toomey" podcast what led to Vujic returning to KITTIE for the most recent batch of dates, Lander said: "Ivy played on two of our albums, the last two albums that we did. She left the band right before the very last big tour that we ended up doing; she did the Soundwave Festival [in Australia] with us in 2012, and those were the last shows that we did with her. And she just kind of settled into her life, started a family, got married, and so that's sort of been what she's been up to. But Ivy's a metal girl at heart and she's always been super, super easygoing about stuff. I just sent her a message and I was, like, 'Hey, can we talk?' And we had a really, really great phone call and I just sort of explained the situation, explained what was going on. I asked her if she'd be into doing it, and she was, like, 'Yeah. Sounds great.' … It's very much one of those things where you don't talk that often anymore, you don't see each other that often, but then, when you all get together again, that chemistry and that vibe is always there."

Morgan continued: "I feel like that lineup of KITTIE in particular was always very super pro, super chill — no stress, no drama. Just, like, 'You know what? We're gonna go out there and we're gonna sound amazing.'

"She's an incredible bass player. I don't think that Ivy gets enough credit. She is absolutely incredible."

Vujic joined KITTIE in 2008 and appeared on the band's fifth studio CD, 2009's "In The Black". She also wrote and recorded bass for KITTIE's sixth album, 2011's "I've Failed You".

In January 2022, the original lineup of KITTIE — Morgan, Mercedes, Fallon Bowman (guitar) and Tanya Candler (bass) — reunited for an online chat to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of its gold-certified 2000 debut album, "Spit".

Candler left KITTIE after the release of "Spit" in order to finish high school and was replaced by Talena Atfield.

Bowman exited KITTIE in 2001 and started her own industrial/electronic project, AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT.

After KITTIE completed the touring cycle for 2011's "I've Failed You" album, the band entered a long period of inactivity during which Morgan focused on a marketing job for a chain of fitness clubs while Mercedes worked in real estate and more recently at a software company. The group also began work on a career-spanning documentary, "Origins/Evolutions", which finally saw the light of day in 2018 via Lightyear Entertainment in North America.

"I've Failed You" sold 3,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 178 on The Billboard 200 chart.