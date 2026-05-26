Watch: KREATOR Plays Special 'Deep Cuts' 1980s Set At 2026 MARYLAND DEATHFEST

German/Finnish/French thrash metal veterans KREATOR played a special "deep cuts" 1980s set focusing on the band's "Pleasure To Kill", "Terrible Certainty" and "Extreme Aggression" albums on Saturday, May 23 at the Maryland Deathfest XXI at Market Place/Power Plant Live in Baltimore, Maryland. Fan-filmed video of the entire concert can be seen below.

According to Setlist.fm, KREATOR's setlist was as follows:

01. Ripping Corpse

02. Awakening Of The Gods (first half only)

03. Love Us Or Hate Us

04. Extreme Aggression

05. Riot Of Violence

06. Total Death (first half only)

07. People Of The Lie

08. Betrayer

09. When The Sun Burns Red

10. The Pestilence

11. Terrible Certainty

12. Endless Pain

13. Tormentor

KREATOR's sixteenth studio album, "Krushers Of The World", came out on January 16, 2026 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was recorded at Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden with producer Jens Bogren. Bogren previously helmed KREATOR's "Phantom Antichrist" (2012) and "Gods Of Violence" (2017) LPs. The "Krushers Of The World" cover artwork was created by Polish genius Zbigniew Bielak (GHOST).

Prior to the album's arrival, KREATOR released several singles from "Krushers Of The World", including "Seven Serpents", "Tränenpalast" and "Satanic Anarchy". "Tränenpalast" features vocal coach Britta Görtz of extreme metal band HIRAES on guest vocals.

KREATOR promoted "Krushers Of The World" with a monumental European tour across 20 countries, joining forces with fellow metal powerhouses CARCASS, EXODUS and NAILS. The trek kicked off on March 20, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, at MEO Arena and wrapped up on April 25, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark, at Poolen. Highlights included shows in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Paris, Milan, Berlin, Stockholm, and more.

KREATOR, which last conquered American audiences and venues in 2024, embarked on a U.S. headline tour earlier this month, with stops at key festivals, including Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple and Maryland Deathfest. The tour kicked off on May 7 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and ran through May 23 in Baltimore.

The official KREATOR documentary, "Hate & Hope", was shown in July 2025 at the 42nd Munich International Film Festival and received a theatrical premiere in September 2025. The 110-minute film was directed by Cordula Kablitz-Post.

KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza's official German-language autobiography, which he wrote with journalist, author and presenter Torsten Groß, "Your Heaven, My Hell - Mein Leben, Heavy Metal Und Wie Das Alles Passieren Konnte", was published in August 2025 via Ullstein Verlag.