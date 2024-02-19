Watch: KREATOR's JÜRGEN 'VENTOR' REIL Performs 'Become Immortal' For TAMA Drums Germany

TAMA Drums Germany has uploaded video of drummer Jürgen "Ventor" Reil of German extreme metal titans KREATOR performing "Become Immortal", the fourth single from the band's fifteenth studio album, "Hate Über Alles", which was released in June 2022. Check it out below.

Last December, KREATOR frontman Mille Petrozza confirmed that the band will enter the studio in early 2025 to begin recording the follow-up to "Hate Über Alles". KREATOR is also working on an official band documentary with Cordula Kablitz-Post, a director, author and producer who specializes in documentaries and feature films for theatrical release and high-quality TV documentaries for public broadcaster ARTE. Her documentary "Die Toten Hosen - You Only Live Once" about the German band DIE TOTEN HOSEN had its premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Petrozza first mentioned the KREATOR documentary last October in an interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the "Scars And Guitars" podcast. At the time, he said: "You're the first one I'm telling this [to] — there will be a movie about the band made by a German director. And we will invite some people in the process to do some collaborations with us. And we haven't thought of who we're gonna work with yet, but there might be some obvious and some surprising guests on that album. It might be coming out along with the next KREATOR studio album, which we scheduled for 2025. It will be part of the movie."

Elaborating on what fans can expect from the KREATOR film, Mille said: "It's a documentary. But it will cover — it will basically focus on the present. We'll also take the director with us. She might come to Japan with us on the next tour and maybe even Australia. And some stuff will be shot in Germany, some more like historic stuff. And we'll see. It's gonna be a full-length cinematic experience."

KREATOR and ANTHRAX will join forces for a European tour this fall. Support on the trek will come from TESTAMENT.

Last May, KREATOR released a music video for the song "Conquer And Destroy" from "Hate Über Alles". The performance footage was filmed on March 4, 2023 in front of 6,000 of KREATOR's mighty hordes in their spiritual home of Essen.

The follow-up to 2017's "Gods Of Violence", "Hate Über Alles" was recorded at Hansa Tonstudio in Berlin, Germany. Helming the sessions was Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, CODE ORANGE, POWER TRIP and SOULFLY, among others.

The "Hate Über Alles" cover artwork was created by Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

"Hate Über Alles" marked KREATOR's first album with bassist Frédéric Leclercq, who joined the group in 2019.

In March 2020, KREATOR surprise-released a new single, "666 - World Divided". The song was produced by Andy Sneap and Markus Ganter and was recorded at Hansa Tonstudios.

KREATOR played its first show with Leclercq in October 2019 in Santiago, Chile.

Before joining KREATOR, Leclercq rose to fame with U.K.-based extreme power metallers DRAGONFORCE for whom he handled bass duties from 2005 until August 2019.