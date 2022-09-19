Watch: LACUNA COIL's CRISTINA SCABBIA Joins LIONS AT GATE On Stage In New York City

LACUNA COIL's Cristina Scabbia joined LIONS AT GATE on stage this past Saturday (September 17) at the The Gramercy Theatre in New York City to perform the song "Find My Way". Fan-filmed video of her appearance can be seen below.

LIONS AT THE GATE is the new band featuring former ILL NIÑO members Cristian Machado (vocals),Ahrue "Luster" Ilustre (guitar) and Diego Verduzco (guitar),alongside bassist Stephen Brewer (WESTFIELD MASSACRE) and drummer Fern Lemus.

LIONS AT GATE is the support act for LACUNA COIL's summer/fall 2022 U.S. tour which kicked off on September 8 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

This past April, LIONS AT THE GATE released the official music video for "Find My Way", featuring Tatiana Shmayluk of JINJER.

LIONS AT THE GATE issued its debut single, "Not Even Human", back in June 2021.

"Find My Way", along with previously released singles "Bed Of Nails", "Scapegoat" and "Not Even Human", are expected to appear on LIONS AT THE GATE's upcoming debut album, which was produced by Kile Odell, who has previously worked with FOZZY and MOTIONLESS IN WHITE.

"Comalies XX", a "deconstructed" and "transported" version of LACUNA COIL's third album, "Comalies", will be made available on October 14 via Century Media Records.

As previously reported, LACUNA COIL will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Comalies", by performing it in its entirety at a one-night-only concert on Saturday, October 15 at Fabrique in Milano.

"Comalies" was originally released on October 29, 2002 through Century Media Records. The LP, which featured the band's breakthrough single "Heaven's A Lie", has reportedly gone on to sell over 300,000 copies in the United States alone.

LACUNA COIL played its first show in front of an audience in more than two years on April 7 as the support act for APOCALYPTICA at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Prior to the Atlanta concert, the last time LACUNA COIL played together was at the group's special September 2020 livestream event where the bandmembers performed their latest album, "Black Anima", in its entirety with no audience in attendance at the Alcatraz Club in Milan, Italy. That show was released as a live album, "Live From The Apocalypse", via Century Media.

LACUNA COIL hadn't played in front of a crowd since the completion of the band's South American tour in February 2020.