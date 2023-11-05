Watch LAMB OF GOD Guitarist MARK MORTON's Entire Solo Acoustic Performance Aboard 2023 'Headbangers Boat'

The sicdood YouTube channel has uploaded video of LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton's entire November 3 solo acoustic performance aboard the Headbangers Boat cruise. Joining Morton for the 45-minute set were Matt James of BLACKTOP MOJO and Jesse Leach of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, among other musicians.

Back in June 2020, Morton spoke to Midwest Beatdown about his debut solo album, "Anesthetic". Produced by Josh Wilbur and executive produced by Jake Oni, the LP came out in March 2019 via WPP Records/Spinefarm. Guest artists on the effort included late LINKIN PARK singer Chester Bennington, Paolo Gregoletto and Alex Bent of TRIVIUM, Jacoby Shaddix of PAPA ROACH, ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy, STONE SOUR drummer Roy Mayorga, KORN drummer Ray Luzier and ALICE IN CHAINS bassist Mike Inez.

"I was really apprehensive and anxious about — not the creative side, because I really believed in the music that we had put together, but just how it would be perceived and how people would be willing to accept a release from me under my name," Mark admitted. "So we put out [the first single] 'The Truth Is Dead', and it really got received very well, and then knowing that we had this monster song with Chester that we were waiting to reveal. When 'Cross Off' came out, the response was absolutely mind-blowing, man. I mean, I knew it was a special song in and of itself, compounded with the fact, too, that Chester was no longer with us, and it had been a while since people had heard his voice that way. And the impact it had in that moment, it was so heavy to hear from all the LINKIN PARK world… I got so many messages and so much feedback from LINKIN PARK fans, thanking me for doing the song and telling me how much it meant to them and what a gift it was to hear his voice again."

He continued: "[Chester had] such an iconic voice — really, a voice of a generation in a lot of ways, 'cause he was so unique and so prolific and just such an amazing talent. I could go on and on. Chester was just a really genuine, loving, compassionate, creative, brilliant dude, and I'm just really fortunate to have had the opportunity to write and record a song with him. So when it came out, it was just mind-blowing, man. It was a hit at radio stations, and more important than that, it impacted a lot of people and they let me know it. So I was super proud of it and super grateful to have had that chance."

In January 2020, Morton released his second solo offering, titled "Ether", a primarily acoustic five-song EP. As with "Anesthetic", the guitarist enlisted the talents of various musicians and vocalists to bring his songs to life. "Ether" featured appearances by Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM),Howard Jones (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, LIGHT THE TORCH),John Carbone (MOON TOOTH) and Mark Morales (SONS OF TEXAS),who is also a member of Morton's live band. The EP was made up of three original songs and two covers that once again showcased Morton's diversity as a musician.