Watch: LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Joins GOJIRA On Stage In Richmond

LAMB OF GOD's Randy Blythe joined French progressive metallers GOJIRA on stage last night (Tuesday, May 9) at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia to perform the song "Backbone". Fan-filmed video footage of his appearance can be seen below.

Blythe had performed with GOJIRA several times before. Back in November 2021, he joined GOJIRA on stage at The National in Richmond, Virginia to perform the song "Adoration For None" live for the first time.

Blythe, who had previously played the track "Backbone" with GOJIRA in September 2021 at Knotfest Iowa, co-wrote and appeared on "Adoration For None" on GOJIRA's 2008 album "The Way Of All Flesh".

Two years ago, Blythe praised GOJIRA's seventh studio LP, "Fortitude", to Metal Hammer magazine, saying that is "succeeds in achieving what very few metal albums do: without sacrificing a single ounce of earth-shattering heaviness." He added that GOJIRA has once again "raised the bar that defines this genre."

Blythe had previously said that he had "publicly supported [GOJIRA] from the second I first heard them."

"Fortitude" entered Billboard's Top Albums chart at No. 1, while also claiming the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums, Current Rock Albums and Current Hard Music Albums tallies. The release also marked a career high debut on the Billboard 200 for GOJIRA, arriving at No. 12, with several career-high chart positions and Top 10 debuts in countries around the globe including: France (No. 2),United Kingdom (No. 6),Australia (No. 3),Germany (No. 8),Belgium (No. 2),Netherlands (No. 4),Denmark (No. 3),Portugal (No. 4),Finland (No. 2) and Norway (No. 10).

Last October, GOJIRA released a new song titled "Our Time Is Now". The track appears on the soundtrack to EA Sports' long-running NHL video game franchise "NHL 23".

Last month, GOJIRA and MASTODON embarked on "The Mega-Monsters Tour", a massive co-headline tour across North America in 2023 along with special guests LORNA SHORE on all dates. The trek kicked off at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon on April 18, stopped at legendary venues such as the Forum in Los Angeles, California on April 21, and steamrolled through MASTODON's hometown of Atlanta for their biggest Georgia headlining gig to date at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. The first leg concludes at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 11. Meanwhile, the tour resumes with a second leg from August 9 through September 2.

When the GOAT Randy Blythe joins Gojira 🤯🤘🏼 Posted by Chase Phillips on Tuesday, May 9, 2023