Watch: SAMMY HAGAR Tribute Band Joined By Red Rocker Himself For Two Songs In Las Vegas

Sammy Hagar joined the Hagar tribute band THREE LOCK BOX for two songs — the 1972 MONTROSE classic "Rock Candy" and the 1983 hit "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy" — at SOAK Pool at Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, May 7. Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

THREE LOCK BOX frontman JC Martinez, who goes by the stage name Sin City Sammy, was thrilled at Hagar's participation, telling the crowd: "How often does this happen?"

THREE LOCK BOX's lineup is rounded out by veteran Las Vegas performers Merry Adin (bass/vocals),Danny Robert (drums),Steve Heath (guitar/vocals) and Barry Allen (keys/vocals).

As previously reported, Sammy and his supergroup THE CIRCLE will play two shows in Nevada this summer: July 14 at Harvey's amphitheater in Lake Tahoe and July 15 at Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas. The band features Hagar alongside fellow Hall Of Famer and VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony, Grammy-winning drummer Jason Bonham and Grammy-winning guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson.

Regarding what fans can expect from the upcoming concerts, Hagar told John Katsilometes of Las Vegas Review-Journal: "Michael and I will feature what we call 'The Other Half', with a lot more VAN HALEN, even a few early songs. We debuted this band in Cabo at my birthday bash, years ago, and it makes all the sense in the world that there is no one out there supporting the VAN HALEN catalog, which has some of the greatest rock songs ever written."

THE CIRCLE's latest album, "Crazy Times", was released last September. The LP debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top Albums chart, Sammy's second top 10 in the last four years.

Upon the release of the album's title track "Crazy Times" in July 2022, Guitar World said, "Front and center we have Hagar's voice, … all syrup and gravel and soul. Stick your best pair of headphones on and listen to the track – you can hear that this choice is money well spent." The album finds Hagar, Anthony, Bonham and Johnson changing course, traveling to Nashville's RCA Studio A to record with Dave Cobb. The eight-time Grammy Award-winning producer, who grew up obsessively listening to Hagar, set out to record "the definitive Sammy Hagar record."

Fans and critics have been raving about the new SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE songs, which have found their way into the band's recent tour's greatest hits-heavy setlist. Produced by Live Nation, the trek hit amphitheaters in major cities throughout the U.S. before wrapping last October in Sacramento, California. Following the tour, Hagar celebrated his 75th birthday at his annual week of Birthday Bash concerts at his Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

For more than five decades, Hagar has been recognized as one of the best and most accomplished lead singers and songwriters in rock music. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band MONTROSE, to his multi-platinum solo career, to his ride as the frontman of VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT and his latest best-selling supergroup, THE CIRCLE, Hagar has amassed 25 platinum albums on sales surpassing 50 million worldwide. Along his journey, he has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like "I Can't Drive 55", "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love", and earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Since launching his flagship Cabo Wabo Cantina in 1990, he's turned a lifelong passion for great food, music and spirits into a thriving and iconic lifestyle brand. A pioneer in the spirits industry, Hagar's development and nine-figure sale of his Cabo Wabo Tequila to Gruppo Campari in 2008 is widely credited as the start of the celebrity-owned spirits trend. His portfolio of spirits now includes Sammy's Beach Bar Rum, Santo Tequila and Sammy's Beach Bar Cocktail Co., as well as several restaurants. Never one to hit the brakes, he's also found success in publishing, TV, radio and beyond, including five seasons of his hit TV show "Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar" and as host of "Sammy Hagar's Top Rock Countdown", his syndicated radio show that's broadcast on over 90 U.S. stations. He's also a New York Times bestselling author, a dedicated philanthropist and since January 5, 2022, the first Honorary Ambassador to Los Cabos, an honor he was bestowed in recognition of his longtime investment in the people and economy of Mexico.