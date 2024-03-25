Watch: LAMB OF GOD's RANDY BLYTHE Pauses Sydney Concert To Help Young Man Having A Seizure

LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe briefly stopped the band's concert at Knotfest Australia in Sydney to help out a fan who was having a seizure.

During the American metallers' March 23 set at Centennial Park, Randy addressed the crowd when he noticed that a man was having an epileptic seizure.

"Everybody, be cool, please," Randy can be heard saying in a video shared by Metal Roos. "Thank you. This dude's having a seizure, so medical is on site. They're trying to move him in a second. We appreciate your patience. The dude is having a seizure, so… Thank you for being cool, Sydney. Thank you for being cool. We appreciate it."

Metal Roos praised Blythe for his response to the incident, writing in its post: "Shoutout to Randy for the situational awareness, calling for medical attention, pausing the show to make sure people survived, then trying to break the tension with some humour. Also, a huge shoutout out to the Knotfest staff, security and medical personnel that handled everything like absolute legends with the best possible response."

Last August, LAMB OF GOD guitarist Mark Morton shared a warning on social media about the band's live performances that may trigger fans with PTSD and epilepsy.

"As a band, we have always strived to put on the best show possible for our fans," he wrote on social media. "We know that tickets are not cheap and we do not take it lightly that you are spending money that you worked hard for to come see us play. As LAMB OF GOD has grown in popularity, we've invested more and more into our production. As of late, this has included pyro, flash bombs and concussion bombs.

"We are aware that many of our fans have served in the armed forces and that some unfortunately experience combat-related PTSD," Morton continued. "The purpose of this post is to acknowledge you... and to give you a proper heads up so that you can at least be aware coming in that we will be using those effects. Strobe lights too, by the way.

"If you're reading this and someone you know should know this before coming to the show, please spread the word. We love y'all... and want you to have a great time. Thanks for being with us."

Flashing light effects that have become the norm at various music concerts could bring on epileptic seizures in people who may not know they have a vulnerability.

Epilepsy triggered by flashing lights is called photosensitive epilepsy. For people with photosensitive epilepsy, exposure to flickering or flashing lights and patterns can trigger electrical disturbances in the brain.

Signs of possible epileptic seizure included loss of consciousness, muscle twitching, tongue biting and urinary incontinence.