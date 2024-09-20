Watch: LOU GRAMM Sings U.S. National Anthem During Rochester RED WINGS Game

Original FOREIGNER singer and Rochester, New York native Lou Gramm was honored last night (September 19) by the Rochester Red Wings. The 74-year-old musician sang the national anthem at yesterday's game at Innovative Field after receiving a key to the City of Rochester and Monroe County.

"Yeah, it was terrific – they gave me a key to the city and a key to the county," Gramm told Ultimate Classic Rock. "I've always felt support from my friends and peers in Rochester, and it's always been pretty positive with the local government and upper echelon in Rochester: 'Thank you, Lou, you've done us right,' you know?"

Before the Red Wings took on the Iowa Cubs on Thursday, an autograph session with Gramm was held where fans were also able to purchase some of his merchandise. Lou was then interviewed on the field before he performed "The Star-Spangled Banner". He talked about his love for the game of baseball, his career and his upcoming Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. He also threw the game's first pitch.

"There's nothing like it. It's awesome," Gramm told News 8 WROC Rochester. "The feeling of being on the mound and having the locals in the stands and my family here was wonderful."

When Gramm's appearance was first announced, Red Wings general manager Dan Mason said in a statement: "This is a unique opportunity for the Rochester Community to celebrate our own Juke Box Hero. Lou Gramm has been an inspiration to many, and we're honored to host this event at Innovative Field and to celebrate a true rock and roll legend before his induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

Gramm added: "I've been a baseball fan all my life, and the Red Wings are my hometown team. I'm honored, and excited, to be part of the game September 19th. I appreciate Naomi Silver, Dan Mason, and the ballclub for their love and support over the years."

Gramm, along with the rest of FOREIGNER's classic lineup, will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on October 19 in Cleveland.

Rock and roll hof Lou Gramm sings the national anthem before the rochester red wings game.l Posted by Gerald Mastrodonato on Thursday, September 19, 2024