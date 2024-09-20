  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch: LOU GRAMM Sings U.S. National Anthem During Rochester RED WINGS Game

September 20, 2024

Original FOREIGNER singer and Rochester, New York native Lou Gramm was honored last night (September 19) by the Rochester Red Wings. The 74-year-old musician sang the national anthem at yesterday's game at Innovative Field after receiving a key to the City of Rochester and Monroe County.

"Yeah, it was terrific – they gave me a key to the city and a key to the county," Gramm told Ultimate Classic Rock. "I've always felt support from my friends and peers in Rochester, and it's always been pretty positive with the local government and upper echelon in Rochester: 'Thank you, Lou, you've done us right,' you know?"

Before the Red Wings took on the Iowa Cubs on Thursday, an autograph session with Gramm was held where fans were also able to purchase some of his merchandise. Lou was then interviewed on the field before he performed "The Star-Spangled Banner". He talked about his love for the game of baseball, his career and his upcoming Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. He also threw the game's first pitch.

"There's nothing like it. It's awesome," Gramm told News 8 WROC Rochester. "The feeling of being on the mound and having the locals in the stands and my family here was wonderful."

When Gramm's appearance was first announced, Red Wings general manager Dan Mason said in a statement: "This is a unique opportunity for the Rochester Community to celebrate our own Juke Box Hero. Lou Gramm has been an inspiration to many, and we're honored to host this event at Innovative Field and to celebrate a true rock and roll legend before his induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame."

Gramm added: "I've been a baseball fan all my life, and the Red Wings are my hometown team. I'm honored, and excited, to be part of the game September 19th. I appreciate Naomi Silver, Dan Mason, and the ballclub for their love and support over the years."

Gramm, along with the rest of FOREIGNER's classic lineup, will be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on October 19 in Cleveland.

Rock and roll hof Lou Gramm sings the national anthem before the rochester red wings game.l

Posted by Gerald Mastrodonato on Thursday, September 19, 2024

Lou Gramm puts the ROC in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!

We presented our local Juke Box Hero with a Key to the County...

Posted by Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello on Thursday, September 19, 2024

Find more on Foreigner
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).