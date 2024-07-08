Watch LYNCH MOB Perform In Battle Creek, Michigan During 'The Final Ride' Tour

Silver Stallion Videos and Singular Vision Productions have released videos of LYNCH MOB's entire July 6 concert at Riverside Golf Club & Banquet Center in Battle Creek, Michigan. Check out the footage below.

Featured songs in the Silver Stallion Videos video:

* Lightnin' Strikes Again 0:34

* River Of Love 4:08

* No Good 11:06

* When Heaven Comes Down 16:55

* All I Want 21:06

* Dance Of The Dogs 29:24

* Paris Is Burning 33:25

* The Synner 40:53

* For A Million Years 46:24

* Mr. Scary 56:00

* Rain 1:01:22

* It's Not Love 1:07:28

* Wicked Sensation 1:16:24

Earlier this year, LYNCH MOB announced "The Final Ride", a farewell tour celebrating the band's 35-year legacy. The tour will conclude in March of 2025 on the Monsters Of Rock cruise.

George Lynch stated: "After 35 years since the inception of LYNCH MOB, I feel the time is right to let this chapter of my musical life fade off into the sunset. I feel the timing is right because of the solidarity and camaraderie of our current lineup. It ensures that we're leaving a powerful legacy with no regrets.

"Jimmy D'Anda has been my partner and brother for many decades. Jaron Gulino feels like he was designed in a laboratory to be the perfect bassist for this band. Gabriel Colón defies every lead singer stereotype by being one of the sweetest, kindest and most humble lead singer I've ever worked with, yet goes out every night and morphs into a stage stalking, golden-throated lord. We laugh hard, work hard, and know we can step on to any stage at any time and own it. With our latest record. I feel at peace knowing that we've documented the final chapter in the 35-year legacy of the MOB."

"There's been so many iterations of LYNCH MOB since the first lineup in 1989 of Oni Logan, Mick Brown, Anthony Esposito and myself. Putting LYNCH MOB together was just an extension of what I'd always strived for in a band: the best possible musicians, chemistry, and brotherhood. My bands have not only been my best friends, but also family. When we come up together and work hard and struggle together, we create a bond that lasts a lifetime. I think that's the thing I love the most about my musical journey... creating music in the studio, stepping on stage, and sharing that bond with my friends through music. Thank you to everyone who has been in my band. I really feel it's ours."

LYNCH MOB was formed in 1989 after Lynch parted ways with his former band DOKKEN. Their debut release, "Wicked Sensation", was met with critical and fan acclaim and went on to be certified gold in sales by the RIAA. The band would continue on through the years with a cast of talented players joining Lynch throughout their musical journey over the course of six more studio albums.

Released on October 20, 2023, "Babylon" is LYNCH MOB's eighth studio album overall and the first since 2017's "The Brotherhood".

LYNCH MOB is:

Gabriel Colón: Vocals

George Lynch: Guitars

Jimmy D'Anda: Drums

Jaron Gulino: Bass

New Jersey's own Jaron Gulino brings the East Coast attitude and energy to LYNCH MOB. He has prospered in a long career as the bassist in a variety of bands, most notably post-grunge rock band TANTRIC. Gulino achieved chart topping success with multiple releases from TANTRIC, as well as performing on many high-profile tours and events with numerous other acts. He is also currently the bassist for Philadelphia hard rockers HEAVENS EDGE.

His bandmate and partner in crime in the rhythm section is none other than original BULLETBOYS drummer Jimmy D'Anda, who is known for his ability to bring a fantastic element of groove while maintaining the powerful hard rock vibe of LYNCH MOB.

Gabriel Colón is a Puerto Rican singer who started his career with a band called FAST TAKER. Since then, he has showcased his wide range of vocal talent with many rock acts including GOTHIC KNIGHTS, CULPRIT, WHITE WIZZARD and Rowan Robertson. Gabriel is a true talent and a great fit to fill the shoes of his extremely talented predecessors in LYNCH MOB.

For much of 2021 and 2022, George had played dates around the U.S. under the name ELECTRIC FREEDOM, which he previously said was the new name of his "touring entity" after deciding to retire the LYNCH MOB band name in 2020. However, more than a year and a half ago, it was reported that Lynch was once again playing shows under the LYNCH MOB moniker.

In August 2020, Lynch announced that he was ending LYNCH MOB due to the racial insensitivity of the moniker, saying he would no longer record or perform under that name.