Watch: LZZY HALE Joins GWAR On Stage In New York City

HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale joined GWAR on stage this past Friday (October 13) at Palladium Times Square in New York City for a performance of the song "The Cutter". Hale wielded a large sword and some battle armor while she sang the track, which originally appeared on GWAR's 2022 album "The New Dark Ages", as a duet with GWAR frontman Blöthar The Berserker. Fan-filmed video of her appearance can be seen below.

When GWAR first released the official MyGoodEye-directed music video for the song "The Cutter" last October, Blöthar The Berserker stated about Lzzy's contributions to the song: "Lzzy Hale is wonderfully talented. Few realize she is also an undercover Scumdog who came to Earth with the rest of GWAR eons ago under her true name Clitaurus Maximus of the Maximus clan. We are delighted to have her voice and image on this work of absolute genius."

Lzzy added: "I, Clitaurus Maximus the She Bull… hereby declare 'The Cutter' as my FIRST feature in a MOTHERFUCKING GWAR SONG! Thank you so much to these interplanetary warriors for the much-appreciated bloodletting, and for giving this lil' beast the opportunity to rear her three ugly heads!"

"The New Dark Ages" was released in June 2022 on CD/digital and on vinyl and cassette in September 2022 via GWAR's own Pit Records.

"The New Dark Ages" chronicles GWAR's adventures in the Duoverse, where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar's terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounter new allies, such as the murderous maven known as The Cutter. Along the way, they battle the living monuments of a lost cause and armies of undead soldiers who rise again to fight a new civil war.

Dave Brockie, who fronted GWAR under the name Oderus Urungus, was found dead in his home in Richmond, Virginia in March 2014. According to Virginia's State Medical Examiner's Office, he died from acute heroin toxicity by accidental means.

Brockie was last remaining original member of GWAR, which was founded 39 years ago. He was 50 years old.

The satirical metal band earned a following for its macabre, over-the-top costumes, offensive lyrics and graphic, gore-soaked shows, in which the bandmembers performed as the descendants of alien warriors who arrived on Earth to enslave and slaughter the human race.

Also: ⁦@gwar⁩ is actually a natural fit for Times Square pic.twitter.com/dB4FcRzhzX — Pete DeMola (@pmdemola) October 14, 2023

Yes, that is lzzy Hale from Halestorm aka(clitorous maximus). Singing and slaughtering with gwar.

What a great show. TIMES SQUARE NEW YORK MOTHERFUCKERS!!!!!! Posted by Tim Hawthorne on Friday, October 13, 2023

We are not easily impressed, but the mighty Lzzy Hale aka CLITAURUS MAXIMUS making an appearance for “The Cutter” at our... Posted by GWAR on Monday, October 16, 2023