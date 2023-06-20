Watch: MACHINE GUN KELLY Joins MÖTLEY CRÜE On Stage At HELLFEST To Perform 'The Dirt'

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker — joined MÖTLEY CRÜE on stage on June 16 at Hellfest in Clisson, France to perform the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)". Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

"The Dirt (Est. 1981)" was one of four songs MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded for the soundtrack to the film adaptation of its biography, "The Dirt - Confessions Of The World's Most Notorious Rock Band".

During an appearance on SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones's radio show, "Jonesy's Jukebox", on the 95.5 KLOS radio station, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx said about how "The Dirt (Est. 1981)" came about: "We were in New Orleans. That's where we filmed most of the movie. And we were flying back, and I was flying with Tommy [Lee, drums]… And I said, 'Let's write some music.' And I didn't think we would ever do anything again together besides this movie — we kind of called it a day. And I had about seven, eight songs I had been working on — not for MÖTLEY CRÜE. I was working with John 5 [then-ROB ZOMBIE guitarist]. We were just writing music. So I had these ideas. And Tommy said he had a bunch of ideas. And Mick Mars [guitar] had some ideas. And we just started kind of putting them together. And we ended up with nine songs all called 'The Dirt'. And by the time we figured out which ones we loved, we were down to three songs, and this song ended up being the one we chose for the first single."

Released in March 2019, the movie, which was helmed by "Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" director Jeff Tremaine, was picked up by Netflix after being previously developed at Focus Features and before that at Paramount.

Machine Gun Kelly plays Lee in the movie. "The Dirt" also stars Daniel Webber ("The Punisher") as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx and Iwan Rheon ("Game Of Thrones") as guitarist Mick Mars.

Machine Gun Kelly told Billboard that he got his part in the movie after "a six-audition process. The first two, I was auditioning for Nikki Sixx, and then the last four for Tommy Lee, over the course of two and a half years," he said.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE last fall as the replacement for Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE last October as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE last summer that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, in early April the 71-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.