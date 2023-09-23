Watch: MACHINE HEAD And FEAR FACTORY Members Jam Classic Songs, Covers During Latest 'Electric Happy Hour' Livestream

FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares and Milo Silvestro joined MACHINE HEAD's Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern for the latest installment of the latter band's "Electric Happy Hour" weekly Friday livestream. You can now watch the entire two-hour session below.

When this week's "Electric Happy Hour" episode was first announced, MACHINE HEAD wrote on social media: "Dino and Milo from @fearfactorymusic join the boyz for an extra special Electric Happy Hour of frankly EPIC proportions! Expect to hear a bevy of MACHINE HEAD and FEAR FACTORY classics, killer covers from KORN, HATEBREED and SLAYER, all peppered with amazing recollections and tales from the studio and road."

Featured songs:

0:00:00 Welcome And Beers Up

0:04:57 I Will Be Heard (HATEBREED)

0:08:16 Demanufacture (FEAR FACTORY)

0:13:25 Become The Firestorm

0:21:06 Imperium

0:27:18 Hope Begets Hope

0:32:12 Killers And Kings

0:40:33 Replica (FEAR FACTORY)

0:46:08 Ten Ton Hammer

0:51:22 From This Day

0:56:09 Arrows In Words From The Sky

1:07:22 Edgecrusher (FEAR FACTORY)

1:11:36 Archetype (FEAR FACTORY)

1:17:18 Destroy Everything (HATEBREED)

1:22:35 Electric Story Hour

1:39:20 Postmortem (SLAYER)

1:42:57 Raining Blood (SLAYER)

1:50:42 Scapegoat (FEAR FACTORY)

1:55:29 Blind (KORN)

1:59:06 Davidian

FEAR FACTORY's next album, which is tentatively due in late 2024, will be the band's first with Silvestro, whose addition to FEAR FACTORY was officially announced in late February.

The Italian-born Silvestro joined FEAR FACTORY as the replacement for the band's original singer Burton C. Bell.

FEAR FACTORY played its first headlining concert with Silvestro and touring drummer Pete Webber on May 5 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

FEAR FACTORY's recently completed "Rise Of The Machine" U.S. tour as the support act for STATIC-X marked the Cazares-led outfit's first run of shows with Silvestro and Webber.

Webber has been filling in for FEAR FACTORY's longtime drummer Mike Heller who is unable to play with the band due to "scheduling conflicts."

FEAR FACTORY played a one-off show on September 17 at the Metal Injection Festival where the band performed a very special "Demanufacture" and "Obsolete" set. FEAR FACTORY will next launch a five-date headlining "DisrupTour" with special guests LIONS AT THE GATE, which will kick off on October 7. This will be followed by the band heading out on the "October Dawn 2023" tour with headliners LACUNA COIL and openers LIONS AT THE GATE. The 10-date trek will begin on October 13 in Atlanta and make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in St. Petersburg on October 29.

FEAR FACTORY will embark on a European tour this fall. The 44-date trek will mark the band's first European shows since 2016. Joining them on this run are BUTCHER BABIES from the USA and IGNEA from Ukraine.

In a recent interview with ADK Metal News, Reviews, Reactions & Interviews, Dino hinted at a "big" two-month early 2024 U.S. tour with another band as part of "a fucking killer package."

This past April, MACHINE HEAD canceled its previously announced spring 2023 U.S. tour "due to work visa issues," explaining that "half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the U.S."

The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek was scheduled to kick off on May 15 in Ventura, California and make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out in August 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.