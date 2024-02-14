Watch: MACHINE HEAD Joined By AMON AMARTH's JOHAN SÖDERBERG For 'Davidian' Performance In Maryland

AMON AMARTH guitarist Johan Söderberg joined MACHINE HEAD on stage this past Monday, February 12 at The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, Maryland to perform the MACHINE HEAD classic "Davidian". Video of his appearance can be found below.

Shortly after the concert, Johan shared a clip of the performance, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "Today was pretty awesome! To be invited to play 'Davidian' live with the @machine_head guys was a total blast! Thanks to @robbflynn for the invite!"

Added MACHINE HEAD in a separate post: "AMON AMARTH x MACHINE HEAD 'DAVIDIAN' JAM! – We were stoked to be joined onstage by our old Vikings and Lionhearts tour mate, one of the mighty @amonamarth's guitar players, and all round great dude, the incredible @amonsoderberg, for a crushing run through of 'Davidian' in Silver Spring, Maryland the other night! It was great seeing you, Johan".

MACHINE HEAD and AMON AMARTH teamed up for the co-headline "Vikings And Lionhearts" European arena tour in September and October 2022.

MACHINE HEAD kicked off the "Slaughter The Martour" North American tour on January 19 with a hometown show at the Warfield in San Francisco, California. Support on the trek, which will conclude on February 24 at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, California, is coming from L.A.'s FEAR FACTORY, Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL.

Last April, MACHINE HEAD canceled its previously announced spring 2023 U.S. tour "due to work visa issues," explaining that "half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the U.S."

The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek was scheduled to kick off on May 15, 2023 in Ventura, California and make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9, 2023.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out in August 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between frontman Robb Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

MACHINE HEAD has scheduled a number of festival appearances this summer, a decade after frontman Robb Flynn swore off festival performances, admitting that he and his bandmates were "burnt out on them". Flynn's apparent change of heart came after MACHINE HEAD played a special secret set at the 2022 edition of the U.K.'s Bloodstock Open Air and made a headlining appearance at the 2023 Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium.