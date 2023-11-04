  • facebook
Watch: MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Plays Solo Set In Mexico City

November 4, 2023

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn played a solo set on October 10 at La Bestia Music Inc. in Mexico City, Mexico. Newly uploaded video from Headbangers Latino America and photos of his appearance can be found below.

Last month, MACHINE HEAD announced leg one of its "Slaughter The Martour North America 2024" tour. Forgoing their "An Evening With…" format for the first time in a decade, MACHINE HEAD will have Los Angeles's cyber-metal masters FEAR FACTORY, Sweden's ORBIT CULTURE and Louisville, Kentucky's GATES TO HELL in tow.

"Slaughter The Martour North America 2024" will kick off with a "hometown" show for MACHINE HEAD, their first since 2020, in San Francisco on January 19. Then the tour heads north with shows in the Pacific Northwest as well as eight shows in Canada. Other stops include: Chicago, Orlando, and Houston before concluding in Los Angeles on February 24 at The Bellwether.

This past April, MACHINE HEAD canceled its previously announced spring 2023 U.S. tour "due to work visa issues," explaining that "half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the U.S."

The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek was scheduled to kick off on May 15 in Ventura, California and make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out in August 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Ya estamos en las fiestas previas al Hell and Heaven Open Air con Robb Flynn , vocalista de Machine Head en La Bestia Music Inc. 😎🔥

#RobbFlynn #MachineHead #HellAndHeavenOpenAir #HellAndHeaven2023

Posted by Black Dog Mx on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

ALTER EGO ENTERTAINMENT
Presenta :
Robb Flynn
Machine Head
🔥 ACOUSTIC & ELECTRIC SET 🔥
Road To Hell and Heaven Open...

Posted by Vynil on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

¡Una tarde épica de metal! 🎸🤘

Este día fue inolvidable para los que tuvieron la oportunidad de presenciar el concierto...

Posted by Black Dog Mx on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Les compartimos algunas fotos de la convivencia con Robb Flynn Machine Head, acústico previo a sus presentaciones en territorio mexicano.

La Bestia Radio
Hell and Heaven Open Air

Posted by El Rock de todos los Días on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Les compartimos algo de la sesión en La Bestia Music Inc. com #RobbFlynn de Machine Head .

Ellos tocan mañana en el Circo Volador, Centro de Arte y Cultura .

Hell and Heaven Open Air
#RoadToHellAndHeaven
ALTER EGO ENTERTAINMENT

Posted by Vórtice on Saturday, October 14, 2023

ROCK WARRIORS presente con
ALTER EGO ENTERTAINMENT
Y
EL FESTIVAL
#HellAndHeaven2023

En el concierto acústico...

Posted by Che Galindo on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Les compartimos algunas fotos que le realizamos a Robb Flynn de Machine Head en el acústico previo a sus presentaciones...

Posted by Killers Rock news on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

