Watch: MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Plays Solo Show In São Paulo, Brazil

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn played a nearly two-hour solo concert last night (Thursday, October 5) at the Concept store in São Paulo, Brazil. At the event, which was limited to 100 attendees, Flynn shared stories of how the songs were written, performed some almost never-played-live rarities, and even took a few fan requests (learned on the spot).

The setlist was as follows:

Electric:

* Unhallowed

* Bulldozer

* Desire To Fire

* The Burning Red

* In The Air Tonight (Phil Collins cover)

* Davidian

Acoustic:

* Circle The Drain

* Descend The Shades Of Night

* Fade To Black (METALLICA cover) (fan request)

* Bastards

* Die Young

* Sand In My Boots (Morgan Wallen cover)

* Now We Die (fan request)

* Arrows In Words From The Sky (fan request)

* Darkness Within

MACHINE HEAD will embark on a two-and-a-half-week tour of Latin America next week.

The band played a one-off show on September 17 at the Metal Injection Festival in Anaheim, California.

This past April, MACHINE HEAD canceled its previously announced spring 2023 U.S. tour "due to work visa issues," explaining that "half the band, as well as a handful of key crew members, reside outside of the U.S."

The 18-date "The Electric Happy Hour (Live)" trek was scheduled to kick off on May 15 in Ventura, California and make its way to Des Moines, Fort Wayne, and Detroit before ending in Los Angeles on June 9.

MACHINE HEAD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Of Kingdom And Crown", which came out in August 2022. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" includes the three songs that were featured on the 2021 "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD album was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with engineer/producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and original "Burn My Eyes" guitarist Logan Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.