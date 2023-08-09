Watch: MAMMOTH WVH Performs Two Songs On NBC NEWS' 'Today'

MAMMOTH WVH, the brainchild of former VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, celebrated the release of its sophomore album, "II", with an appearance on NBC News' "Today" on the morning of Thursday, August 3. The band performed two songs from the LP: the ballad "Waiting" in the 8 a.m. hour and the radio edit of the next single "I'm Alright" in the 9 a.m. hour. You can now watch video of both performances below.

Last week, MAMMOTH WVH released a music video for "I'm Alright". The clip picks up after the video for "Another Celebration At The End Of The World" where the former band of Wolfgangs — who have been "fired" from MAMMOTH WVH — start their own band MAMMOTH WWW and enter the same "Battle Of The Bands" as MAMMOTH WVH. Hearing the band rehearsing "I'm Alright", MAMMOTH WWW steals the song from MAMMOTH WVH to surprising results.

Said Wolfgang: "'I'm Alright' is the single that is coinciding with the album release. The video is really fun continuing the story that was established from 'Don't Back Down' and 'Another Celebration At The End Of The World'. I think it's really funny that the lyrics are quite angry but delivered through the lens of sort of a comfy rock song. If there ever was an anthem for myself about standing up for what I believe I should be doing — as opposed to what people expect — this is certainly that song."

MAMMOTH WVH recently announced a headline tour this fall in support of "Mammoth II". These dates come on the heels of the band's successful European tour that saw them opening for METALLICA, ALTER BRIDGE and DEF LEPPARD/MÖTLEY CRÜE. The headline tour will kick off November 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and run through December 9 when MAMMOTH WVH returns home to Los Angeles. The headline run will make stops in Chicago, Illinois (November 9); Sayreville, New Jersey (November 17); Dallas Texas (November 25); and Seattle, Washington (December 3),to name a few. The headline dates will feature Nita Strauss as direct support. These dates also come as MAMMOTH picks up their spot opening for METALLICA in the U.S. for their previously announced dates on November 3 in St. Louis and November 10 in Detroit.

"Mammoth II" was released on August 4 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Continuing the tradition of writing all of the songs and performing all of the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people had already come to know him for. From the rocking opener "Right?" to BEATLES-esque fade on closer "Better Than You", "Mammoth II" showcases the growth of Wolfgang as a songwriter, musician and especially vocalist. Songs like "Like A Pastime", "Take A Bow" and "Waiting" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen and MAMMOTH WVH is.

In November 2020, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.