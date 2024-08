Watch: MARILYN MANSON Performs His New Single 'As Sick As The Secrets Within' Live For First Time

Marilyn Manson performed his new single "As Sick As The Secrets Within" live for the first time during his headlining concert Saturday night (August 3) at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

Featured songs:

* Cruci-Fiction In Space 03:02

* Disposable Teens 08:09

* Angel With The Scabbed Wings 11:25

* Say10 15:32

* This Is The New Shit 20:10

* Great Big White World 24:44

* Deep Six 29:49

* Third Day Of A Seven Day Binge 35:16

* mOBSCENE 40:01

* Interlude 43:45

* Tourniquet 45:46

* The Dope Show 50:46

* As Sick As The Secrets Within 54:54

* Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) 1:00:45

* The Love Song 1:05:43

* The Beautiful People 1:09:07

* Coma White 1:15:34

Marilyn Manson returned to the stage Friday night (August 2) for his first live performance since before the pandemic at the kick-off concert of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's summer arena tour. The show at Hershey, Pennsylvania's Hersheypark Stadium marked Manson's proper gig since the completion of his fall 2019 headlining tour.

Joining Manson on his current tour is his new touring band, consisting of returning members Tyler Bates on guitar and Gil Sharone (ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) on drums, alongside the latest additions, Reba Meyers (CODE ORANGE) on guitar and Matt Montgomery (a.k.a. Piggy D.; ex-ROB ZOMBIE) on bass.

Released on Friday (August 3),"As Sick As The Secrets Within", which was recorded and co-produced with collaborator Tyler Bates, marked the shock-rocker's first release via his new deal with Nuclear Blast Records.

The news of a partnership with Nuclear Blast came in May, just weeks after rumors suggested that Manson had already completed work on a new album.

Prior to the arrival of "As Sick As The Secrets Within", Marilyn hadn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" LP.

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is slated to wrap up on September 19 in Houston, Texas.

Over the past three years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

The 55-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".

Manson's first release through Concord imprint Loma Vista was "The Pale Emperor" in 2015.

"We Are Chaos" debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart.