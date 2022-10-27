Watch MAX And IGOR CAVALERA Perform SEPULTURA Classics In Fort Lauderdale

Fan-filmed video of former SEPULTURA members Max Cavalera and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera performing several of the band's classic songs on October 22 at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida can be seen below.

Featured tracks:

01. Desperate Cry

02. Escape To The Void

03. Arise / Beneath The Remains

The fall 2022 leg of Max and Igor's "Return Beneath Arise" U.S. tour sees them performing select tracks from SEPULTURA's seminal "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" albums.

The trek kicked off on September 28 in Pomona, California and will end on October 29 in Santa Ana, California.

Max and Igor launched a tour celebrating "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" back in 2018. Earlier this year, they completed a U.S. leg of the tour featuring Mike Leon of SOULFLY on bass and Daniel Gonzalez of POSSESSED on guitar.

"We started this celebrating and revisiting old records for a few years now, starting with SEPULTURA's 'Roots'," Max told Phoenix New Times. "It was awesome — the fans loved it. We decided to do a different one, and focus on another era, so we came up with the idea to do 'Beneath The Remains' and 'Arise' together, and we did that in Europe and South America. We were getting ready to book it in America, and then COVID hit, so it set us back a bit. Then I was touring with SOULFLY. I'm glad we are making it happen now."

Regarding what fans can expect from the show, Max said: "It's all about the music. These records were created around the songs' pure power and raw aggression. To me, special effects would take away from that. It's just us jamming, no gimmicks. We play a little different night to night, but we give it all at every show, and I like feeling completely exhausted at the end of the night."

Max also expressed his joy at once again making music with his brother.

"We had a hard patch and didn't speak for 10 years, but it is so good to be back with him, hanging out and playing music," he said. "There's a magical genetic thing that happens when we play together. We create raw, primitive music that we get to experience with the audience."

In a 2018 interview with Wall Of Sound, Max stated about revisiting the "Beneath The Remains" and "Arise" material: "I had to learn those riffs again for the tour, and I had to rediscover the albums again. It was a really fun process, learning the lyrics again. I kind of fell in love with the albums again. I don't have a favorite — I like both together, and I think they're meant to be together. For some reason, they just feel right when you play them together. I was very young when I made them, so it made me very aware of my state of mind at the time. I feel like I'm pretty much the same guy. I'm [52] now, but I'm still a metalhead in the heart. I still have the teenage spirit. I'm a huge metal fan, [a] huge supporter of metal. That's just how it was when those albums were done. It's a blessing that I get to do that with my brother, especially after all we went through together and we didn't speak for 10 years. Now, it's good — we are in a good place, and our brotherhood is really good, and we're just having fun with this music... There's an energy and a real anger and real passion in those songs that translates into people losing their minds when they hear it. I don't even have to tell them, 'Circle pit' — they will do it themselves. It's just the power of music."

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

The current SEPULTURA lineup — featuring guitarist Andreas Kisser and bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr. alongside Derrick Green on vocals and Eloy Casagrande on drums — released its latest studio album, "Quadra", in February 2020 via Nuclear Blast.