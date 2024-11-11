Watch: MAX CAVALERA Revives NAILBOMB For One-Off 'Dynasty Show' In Arizona

SOULFLY headlined the "Max Cavalera Dynasty Show" on November 9 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona. Also appearing at the event was Max's long-running project NAILBOMB, with three guitarists, Max, Max's son Igor Amadeus Cavalera and Travis Stone. The three previously took part in the CAVALERA "Third World Trilogy" tour in Europe. Travis is also the guitarist of PIG DESTROYER. Johny Chow, formerly of STONE SOUR, FIREBALL MINISTRY and CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, handled the bass duties for NAILBOMB. Alex Cha, of PIG DESTROYER, was on sampler and Adam Jarvis, of MISERY INDEX and PIG DESTROYER, bashed the drums. Max and Igor Amadeus Cavalera were also seen playing with their other bands, GO AHEAD AND DIE and SOULFLY, as well as HEALING MAGIC. Richie Cavalera brought the raw power of thrash to the stage with his band INCITE. The phenomenal bass player Jackie Cruz of GO AHEAD AND DIE, who captivated everyone in America earlier this year on the GO AHEAD AND DIE debut tour, appeared with her band JADE HELM.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist for the NAILBOMB portion of the show was as follows:

01. Wasting Away

02. Vai Toma No Cú

03. 24 Hour Bullshit

04. Guerrillas

05. Blind And Lost

06. Sum Of Your Achievements

07. Cockroaches

08. World Of Shit

09. Religious Cancer

10. Sick Life

Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Earlier this month, it was announced that NAILBOMB will perform at next year's Alcatraz festival in August 2025 in Kortrijk, Belgium.

When the Tempe show was first announced in August, Max said in a statement: "I'm looking forward to playing with SOULFLY on the LAMB OF GOD Headbangers Boat, going to the Dominican Republic and back. We will be crossing the Southern-most moshpits of America to reach the cruise! The tour wraps with the 'Dynasty' show.

"Super excited to present the 'Max Cavalera Dynasty Show' in our hometown! This is a family steeped in the legacy of metal! Making this night unforgettable will be the special rare appearance of NAILBOMB! Maybe in the future, I'll even be able to bring this package to the tribe and other parts of the world!"

The sonic love child of Max and FUDGE TUNNEL's Alex Newport, this 1994 one-off album from their NAILBOMB union showcased dense, industrialized heaviness, seething with all-out punk aggression. In 13 tracks, the revered duo — crediting SEPULTURA alumni Andreas Kisser and Igor Cavalera, as well as FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares as players on the final product — managed to make an angry masterpiece that meets in the middle of what both SEPULTURA and FUDGE TUNNEL were doing at the time. But as for the visual representation of "Point Blank", the war-time photo of a Viet Cong woman with a gun to her head proves just as striking as the devastatingly heavy music within its sleeve.

Max told TeamRock in 2016 about "Point Blank": "It's just such a pissed-off album. Me and Alex were pissed at everything and decided to make a real fuck-the-world 'hate project.' It is one of the most 'fuck-you' albums of all time; it aims at everything, and destroys everything. So, that'd be cool — to be remembered as a person who came here to fuck shit up, NAILBOMB's perfect!"