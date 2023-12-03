  • facebook
Watch: MAYHEM's ATTILA CSIHAR Joins CAVALERA On Stage For Performance Of SEPULTURA's 'Troops Of Doom'

December 3, 2023

MAYHEM frontman Attila Csihar joined CAVALERA, the project featuring SEPULTURA's founding members Max Cavalera (guitar, vocals) and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera (drums),on stage this past Thursday night (November 30) at Dürer Kert in Budapest, Hungary to perform the early SEPULTURA classic "Troops Of Doom". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

CAVALERA is in the middle of a European tour in support of the band's re-recording of SEPULTURA's first EP "Bestial Devastation" (originally released in 1985) and debut full-length album "Morbid Visions" (1986),which was released in July via Nuclear Blast.

In his autobiography "My Bloody Roots: From Sepultura To Soulfly And Beyond", Max professed his love for early black metal, writing: "Back in the 'Morbid Visions' days, we were totally into black metal. We were huge BATHORY fans. Between me and Igor and Jairo [Guedz, then-SEPULTURA guitarist], all there was on the boombox all day long was VENOM, BATHORY, HELLHAMMER, MERCYFUL FATE and a bit of early SODOM and KREATOR… I was also writing letters to Euronymous from MAYHEM. We were sending records to all these different bands, and he was one of my pen pals. When I heard he died, I wished I had kept his letters. I'll find them sometime… He loved the Brazilian underground with us, MUTILATOR and SARCÓFAGO. There was something about Brazilian black metal that felt different to him, I think. There was an element of danger. It was more fucked-up than European black metal because it had the Third World influence. So maybe this tribal black metal idea is something that I might try, because it goes back to the original idea of what we were trying to do in the very early days of SEPULTURA."

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

