Watch: MEGADETH Fans In Bogota Light Up Arena In Colors Of Colombian Flag

When MEGADETH performed the song "À Tout Le Monde" during the band's April 21 concert at Movistar Arena in Bogota, Colombia, the audience lit up the three floors of the arena with their phone flashlights, each floor showing a color of the Colombian flag. (The national flag of Colombia — a horizontal tricolor of yellow, blue and red — symbolizes that Colombia gained its independence from Spain on July 20, 1810.) According to local media outlet El Tiempo, this gesture was not part of the show, but was coordinated by the MEGADETH fan club Colombian Fan Club.

MEGADETH's latest concert in Bogota marked the band's sixth appearance in the city in 24 years. The Dave Mustaine-fronted outfit first played the Colombian capital in 2000, when it performed at Simón Bolívar Park, being one of the first international bands to play on that stage. Then they came on November 23, 2011, at the Palacio De Los Deportes; September 2, 2012, at the Royal Center theatre; October 19, 2013 back at Simón Bolívar Park; May 6, 2014, again at the Royal Center, and then finally at Movistar Arena in 2024, 10 years later.

Since its inception in 1983, MEGADETH has ascended from its raw thrash metal roots to become an unstoppable force in the heavy metal world. With Mustaine at the helm, MEGADETH's journey has been marked by a penchant for pushing the boundaries of speed, technicality, and complexity in their music. Their groundbreaking album "Rust In Peace", released in 1990, is frequently cited as a seminal work in the thrash metal genre. Along with the critically acclaimed "Peace Sells... But Who's Buying?", it cemented MEGADETH's place in the annals of metal history.

Over four decades, the band's discography has earned numerous certifications, including platinum and multi-platinum awards, with albums like "Countdown To Extinction" and "Youthanasia" achieving widespread critical acclaim. 2016's "Dystopia" not only marked a high point with their first Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" after twelve nominations but also set the stage for their latest triumph, "The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!" in 2022. MEGADETH's status as part of the "Big Four" of thrash metal underscores their trailblazing role in the genre, laying the groundwork for countless bands and musicians who have followed in their wake.