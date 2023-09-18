Watch MEGADETH Perform In Atlantic City During Summer/Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

MEGADETH played its fourth concert with new touring guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari (WINTERSUN, SMACKBOUND) last night (Sunday, September 17) at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Teemu is filling in for the band's longtime axeman Kiko Loureiro, who announced earlier this month that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

Video of the MEGADETH's Atlantic City concert can be seen below (courtesy of the LORDOFTHE80S YouTube channel).

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Hangar 18

02. Dread And The Fugitive Mind

03. Angry Again

04. Wake Up Dead

05. In My Darkest Hour

06. She-Wolf

07. Sweating Bullets

08. Dystopia

09. We'll Be Back

10. Trust

11. A Tout Le Monde

12. Tornado Of Souls

13. Symphony Of Destruction

14. Peace Sells

Encore:

15. Holy Wars... The Punishment Due

MEGADETH played its first concert with Mäntysaari on September 6 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

On September 5, the Brazilian-born Loureiro released the following statement regarding his absence from the MEGADETH tour: "Kiko checking in here! Our new record 'The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead' and our 'Crush The World tour have been great. The worldwide chart positions have been our best yet! We want to really thank you for that.

"I have something that is difficult to share, but we always like to keep you informed with the truth. I have to leave the tour for now, to be home with my children, and to help them face the difficult challenges that arise from us being 'Dads that work away from home.'

"I found a guitarist, Teemu Mäntysaari, to fill in for me during the fall, and I think you'll be very happy. He's an amazing, incredible player. I have shared this with my partner in shred, Dave Mustaine, and to no surprise, he said, 'Go! Go be there for your family and keep us posted!'

"To my band mates and all of our fans around the world, see you all very soon, back out on the Killing Road!"

Added Mustaine: "Kiko has had something come up in his family life that requires him to miss this next leg of our 'Crush The World' tour.

"We will not be cancelling the tour, and we'll introduce you to Teemu on September 6th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the Revel Arena. We are asking for your support and understanding at this time."

The 36-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

In April 2015, it was announced that Loureiro had joined MEGADETH, replacing Chris Broderick, who had left the band five months earlier.

In addition to Mustaine andLoureiro, MEGADETH's current lineup includes former SOILWORK drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo.