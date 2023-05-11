Watch MEGADETH Perform In Quebec City During Spring 2023 Canadian Tour

Watch MEGADETH Perform In Quebec City During Spring 2023 Canadian TourMay 11, 2023
Fan-filmed video of MEGADETH's May 10 concert at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada can be seen below.
The band's setlist was as follows:
01. Hangar 18
02. Dread And The Fugitive Mind
03. Angry Again
04. Wake Up Dead
05. In My Darkest Hour
06. She-Wolf
07. Sweating Bullets
08. Tornado Of Souls
09. Trust
10. À Tout Le Monde
11. We'll Be Back
12. Symphony Of Destruction
13. Peace Sells
Encore:
14. Mechanix
15. Holy Wars… The Punishment Due
The spring 2023 Canadian leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" trek launched on April 28 at Abbotsford Centre in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.
MEGADETH's current lineup includes guitarist/vocalist Dave Mustaine, Belgian-born-and-now-Los-Angeles-based drummer Dirk Verbeuren, who had played with SOILWORK for more than a decade before joining MEGADETH, Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, who was previously best known for his work with ANGRA, and bassist James LoMenzo. James was MEGADETH's bass player in the mid-2000s and stepped back in as a touring member for the 2021 leg of "The Metal Tour Of The Year". In May 2022, it was announced that Lomenzo was officially rejoining the MEGADETH family.
Last September, MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in oland ia, oland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.
MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown to Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).
MEGADETH recently received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".
MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).
Comments Disclaimer And Information