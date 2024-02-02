Watch: MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Shows Off The 'Newest Pony In His Stable' Of Cars

MEGADETH mainman Dave Mustaine has shared a video of the "newest pony in his stable" of cars.

In a message accompanying the video, MEGADETH wrote: "Heard @Ferrari has been in the news lately… Thought we'd share Dave Mustaine's newest pony in his stable #Ferrari".

A decade ago, Mustaine spoke to Motortrend.com about his collection of cars, which, at the time, included a 2006 Aston Martin Vanquish S, a 2006 Bentley Continental GT, a 2006 Mercedes CLS500 and a 2010 Range Rover.

Mustaine, who said he worked as a full-time mechanic in Huntington Beach, California in his pre-METALLICA days, told the site about his Aston Martin: "I like the fact that I've got James Bond's car and he doesn't have my guitars, to be cheeky. But honestly, I think it's a really sexy car, it's got a lot of muscle, it's really sleek, the interior is really comfortable."

He added: "The only thing that I don't like about it is it has so much horsepower that if you don't know how to properly drive a car like that, you just end up spinning your wheels everywhere you go."

Regarding his Bentley, Mustaine said: "It's like you're driving an aircraft carrier. It just feels big, really big, like when you see the cartoons and these guys who are getting these cars that are 30 feet long, that's how it feels to me."

He added: "You ever hear of the saying 'happy wife, happy life'? It's my wife's car. We've got a fleet of these cars; we share. … I drive it more than she does, but que sera sera, right?"

Mustaine also spoke about the time he worked as a mechanic. "I went from being somebody who pumped gas, which was the inspiration for one of the first songs I ever wrote, 'The Mechanix', which is on our very first record," he said. "It was also recorded by my previous band METALLICA, as the song called 'The Four Horsemen'. Same song, different lyrics, just a teeny little bit."

MEGADETH played its first concert with new guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6, 2023 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 37-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Mäntysaari stepped into MEGADETH as the replacement for the band's longtime axeman Kiko Loureiro, who announced in September 2023 that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

In addition to Mustaine and Mäntysaari, MEGADETH's current lineup includes former SOILWORK drummer Dirk Verbeuren and bassist James LoMenzo.

In September 2022, MEGADETH's latest album, "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!", debuted at the top of the charts during its first week of sales, taking the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 as well as number ones on Top Album Sales, Top Current Albums Sales, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums. "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!" was the highest-charting MEGADETH album of all time around the world, notching No. 1 In Finland, No. 2 in australia, poland, Switzerland, and Scotland, No. 3 in the U.K., and more.

MEGADETH's previous top 10 entries on the Billboard 200 were "Countdown to Extinction" (No. 2, 1992),"Youthanasia" (No. 4, 1994),"Cryptic Writings" (No. 10, 1997),"United Abominations" (No. 8, 2007),"Endgame" (No. 9, 2009),"Super Collider" (No. 6, 2013) and "Dystopia" (No. 3, 2016).

MEGADETH received its thirteenth Grammy nomination for "Best Metal Performance" for the song "We'll Be Back" from "The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!".

MEGADETH won the 2017 Grammy Award for "Best Metal Performance" for the title track of the band's 2016 album "Dystopia". This marked the group's twelfth Grammy nomination in this category (including nominations in the discontinued "Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance" category).