Watch METALLICA Jam With 'Stranger Things' Actor JOSEPH QUINN Backstage At LOLLAPALOOZA

METALLICA met and jammed with "Stranger Things" actor Joseph Quinn earlier this week at a rehearsal for their headlining gig at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

Quinn, the actor known for his role as Eddie Munson in "Stranger Things", performed METALLICA's 1986 song "Master Of Puppets" in one of the most memorable moments in the show's season four finale.

During the private meet-up, Quinn jammed with METALLICA and they gifted him a custom and signed B.C. Rich guitar just like the one Quinn played on the show.

METALLICA frontman James Hetfield told the 29-year-old he's been a fan of the hit Netflix show since its first season.

"My kids and I, it's been a bonding experience for us," Hetfield said.

Quinn revealed he consistently listened to the tune over the past two years and felt "very connected" to the band.

"Thank you so much for letting us use the track," Quinn told the band.

"Thanks for doing it justice," Hetfield responded.

After their chat, bassist Robert Trujillo invited Quinn to a backstage jam session.

Quinn, who has been playing guitar since he was a child, joked, "I'm a bit rusty, so I might need a lesson."

Afterward, Quinn told the Netflix-owned fan site Tudum: "It was amazing! Opportunities to play 'Master Of Puppets' with the most iconic metal band of all time don’t come around very often. A story for the grandkids."

"Master Of Puppets" was released on February 24, 1986 and was the first album METALLICA recorded after signing a major label deal with Elektra Records.

The set only reached No. 29 on the Billboard album chart but has sold over six million copies in the U.S. since.

It is the last record to feature bassist Cliff Burton, who was killed later that year in a tour bus crash.

Several songs from the album are still staples of METALLICA's live set, including "Battery", "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" and the title track.

Many fans consider it METALLICA's finest album, a fact that the band acknowledged by playing it in its entirety on a European tour in 2006.

"Master Of Puppets" continues to sell several thousand copies a week in the United States, according to Nielsen SoundScan.

In 2016, "Master Of Puppets" was among the albums that were selected for induction into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

Several years ago, METALLICA collaborated with an author named Matt Taylor on a book about the making of "Master Of Puppets".