Watch: METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Performs 'Enter Sandman' And 'Wheel In The Sky' With JOURNEY

METALLICA's Kirk Hammett joined JOURNEY onstage Thursday night (October 6) in Hawaii to play JOURNEY's "Wheel In The Sky" and METALLICA's "Enter Sandman". Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below below.

Hammett's guest appearance took place at the second of JOURNEY's two shows at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Kirk's hometown of Honolulu.

"Had a great time with Kirk Hammett of METALLICA last night at second sold-out JOURNEY show in Hawaii," JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon tweeted Friday morning.

Born in San Francisco in November 1962, Hammett quickly found himself obsessed with watching monster movies and reading books and comics. Transitioning through his teenage years meant taking up guitar and teaching himself how to play by ear for hours on end.

In 1979, Hammett named and founded the metal band EXODUS. After recording a three-song demo in 1982, Hammett was called out to New York to audition for METALLICA, and by the time "Kill 'Em All" was released in July of 1983, he was officially part of the METALLICA plan for world domination. Adding his style and passion into the mix helped define and shape the sound of METALLICA as they grew into the band they are now, and Hammett's solos and signature licks have inspired a legion of musicians young and old.

Over the years he has added numerous awards and recognitions to his name, which have included personal awards such as being included in Rolling Stone's "The Top 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time".

As far as achievements go with METALLICA, Hammett has contributed to 10 studio albums, several live albums, a number of extended plays and singles. The band can also boast nine Grammy Awards (out of 24 nominations),and has had five consecutive albums debut at number one on the Billboard 200, making METALLICA the first band to do so. Adding to all of this, he helped METALLICA propel themselves out of the underground scene and into the spotlight of heavy metal. To date, METALLICA has sold more than 100 million records featuring classics such as "Enter Sandman", "One" and "Nothing Else Matters".