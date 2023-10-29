Watch: METALLICA's ROBERT TRUJILLO Plays Full Show With SUICIDAL TENDENCIES In Mexico City

METALLICA's Robert Trujillo played bass for SUICIDAL TENDENCIES at the Mike Muir-fronted outfit's October 26 concert at House Of Vans in Mexico City.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, whose current touring lineup includes Robert's 19-year-old son Tye on bass, recruited Robert to play the gig after Tye was unable to make the show due to scheduling commitments with his other band OTTTO.

On Saturday (October 28),Muir shared a photo from House Of Vans on SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' social media and included the following message: "We were Stoked to get a call from Vans about playing their House of Vans in Mexico City. We played the old House of Vans in Brooklyn twice and of course have a long history with Vans, going before the band even started. Unfortunately Tye Trujillo already had a gig booked with his band OTTTO and neither date could be moved. His father and good friend of mine said let me see if we can figure something out. We kept a secret till the plane landed in Mexico City, and did our best to keep it down after, but last night at HOV was an absolute blaST and we all were so thankful to be able to get up and play with Robert one more time.

"So words can't express the gratitude we have for everyone that helped us at Vans, starting with STeve Van Doren and Pete and all the HOV crew in Mexico, Jeff Bass and all the ST crew, and all the people that were lucky enough to get tickets. And of course Robert Trujillo who made it all be such an amazing memorable event for so many people….and yes I did see a few tears in several peoples eyes. A night we'll never forget.

"We are Family.

"See you back in Mexico next week [for the Hell & Heaven festival on November 3] with Tye and STay Cyco."

A onetime member of SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, Robert previously rejoined his former bandmates on stage on September 9 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to perform the song "I Saw Your Mommy...". SUICIDAL TENDENCIES played at State Farm Stadium as the support act for METALLICA at the latter band's rescheduled second concert in Arizona.

Back in 2017, Robert spoke to Records In My Life about SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' self-titled debut album, which was released in July 1983 and which featured the original studio version of "I Saw Your Mommy..." He said: "I didn't play on that album, but I tell you, that was an album that… I mean, before I was in the band, I would wear the hat and t-shirts, and that was even before I knew Mike Muir. I knew Rocky George, the guitar player, 'cause I went to junior high school with him, so I've known him for many years. But that particular album, to me, really represents where I grew up and just the progression of alternative music and multi-racial bands incorporating other styles into hardcore music."

Trujillo was first invited to join SUICIDAL TENDENCIES for a European tour in 1989 supporting East Coast thrashers ANTHRAX. While with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, Robert appeared on some of the band's most successful albums: "Lights...Camera...Revolution!" (1990),"The Art Of Rebellion" (1992) and "Still Cyco After All These Years" (1993). During Trujillo's years with SUICIDAL, Muir heard some of Robert's homemade demos and they collaborated on a funkier, more progressive sound under the name INFECTIOUS GROOVES. They produced a number of albums such as "The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move..." (1991),"Sarsippius' Ark" (1993) and "Groove Family Cyco" (1994).

Back in 2021, Trujillo humorously revealed in an interview that before he signed on as the bass player for METALLICA, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES would gobble up METALLICA's leftover dinners whenever they could during a joint 1993 tour. And even though the METALLICA members respected Trujillo's playing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, METALLICA frontman James Hetfield admitted that when Robert's name came up during bassist auditions, he thought, "there's no way he's going to join us. He's too amazing, he's too spectacular."