Watch METALLICA's Third 'Helping Hands' Concert

METALLICA's "Helping Hands Concert & Auction", which benefits the band's All Within My Hands foundation, can now be livestreamed below. Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the third edition of the "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" is scheduled to open with a special set from guest GRETA VAN FLEET followed by a unique set from METALLICA.

According to Variety, the concert will be available to stream in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France on Saturday, December 17, Australia on Sunday, December 18, and South Korea in 2023. The concert will also be simulcast on Pluto TV globally and on YouTube.

When this year's edition of the "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" was first announced last month, METALLICA said in a statement: "We're looking forward to celebrating the achievements of All Within My Hands in our final show of the year, the Helping Hands Concert & Auction at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, December 16. This will be the third time we hit the stage to benefit the Foundation, but the very first time that it will be streamed live with a full audience, thanks to our friends at Paramount+.

"In another first, we're also honored to announce that Jimmy Kimmel will be joining us to host the show! Make sure to tune in early as it all kicks off at 5:30 PM PST streaming live on Paramount+ and simulcast on Pluto and MTV's YouTube channel. Don't miss the special guests and presentations, GRETA VAN FLEET's set, and a few surprises before we hit the stage.

"We'll also have some amazing items and experiences that will be auctioned off starting December 5 to benefit the Foundation, with 100% of ticket and auction proceeds going directly to those in need.

"Established in 2017, All Within My Hands works with partners around the world to combat food insecurity, provide funds in areas of natural disaster, and support education with the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars program, now in its fourth year."

METALLICA's previous "Helping Hands Concert & Auction" was livestreamed November 14, 2020, raising more than $1.8 million —funds used to work with partners at Feeding America and the American Association Of Community Colleges, as well as various COVID and disaster relief efforts.

All Within My Hands was established in 2017 as a way for the METALLICA family to give back to communities that have supported the band. All Within My Hands expenses are covered entirely by the band, the board, and friends who have worked with the band over many years, ensuring that 100% of proceeds go directly to help those in need. To date, All Within My Hands has donated over $5.8 million to critical local services and the fight against food insecurity, working with partners around the world to feed more than 10 million people. In addition, the foundation's Metallica Scholars Initiative has pledged a total of $5.9 million in grants benefiting 33 community colleges across the USA.