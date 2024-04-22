Watch: MICHAEL ANTHONY Performs VAN HALEN And KISS Classics With Members Of GREEN DAY

Former VAN HALEN bassist Michael Anthony joined THE COVERUPS, the side project of GREEN DAY's Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt, on stage this past Saturday (April 20) at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California to perform cover versions of "Rock And Roll All Nite" (KISS),"Dance The Night Away" (VAN HALEN) and "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" (VAN HALEN). Also appearing with THE COVERUPS for "Rock And Roll All Nite" was GREEN DAY drummer Tré Cool. Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Started in 2018 as a way to play cover songs, THE COVERUPS, which also features GREEN DAY touring guitarist Jason White, the band's audio engineer Chris Dugan, and guitar and bass tech/tour manager Bill Schneider, also performed covers of classics by PRETENDERS, BUZZCOCKS, RAMONES and Bryan Adams, among others.

When THE COVERUPS played at The Garage in London in late February, they were joined by HOLE singer Courtney Love for covers of CHEAP TRICK's "He's A Whore" and "Surrender", and Tom Petty's "Even The Losers".

GREEN DAY's "The Saviors Tour" will launch in Europe in late May. The North American leg follows beginning July 29 in Washington, D.C., and will feature support from THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, RANCID and THE LINDA LINDAS. The trek will see GREEN DAY celebrating the 30th anniversary of "Dookie" and 20th anniversary of "American Idiot" by performing both albums in full at each date.

Anthony will join vocalist Sammy Hagar, guitarist Joe Satriani and drummer Jason Bonham on a summer tour that will focus largely on the music of VAN HALEN.

Hagar and Anthony previously worked with Satriani in the supergroup CHICKENFOOT. They recorded two albums between 2009 and 2011 and toured across America but never performed any VAN HALEN material. More recently, Hagar and Anthony have played some of the VAN HALEN catalog with guitarist Vic Johnson and Bonham in SAMMY HAGAR AND THE CIRCLE.

Produced by Live Nation, the 28-date "The Best Of All Worlds" tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, Missouri.