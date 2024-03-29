Watch: MIKKEY DEE And JOHN NORUM Pay Tribute To ABBA With 'Thank You For The Music' Cover For Swedish National TV

Watch: MIKKEY DEE And JOHN NORUM Pay Tribute To ABBA With 'Thank You For The Music' Cover For Swedish National TVMarch 29, 2024
50 years after ABBA's international breakthrough, winning Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo", some of Sweden's most famous musicians — including Mikkey Dee (MOTÖRHEAD, SCORPIONS),John Norum (EUROPE) and Howlin' Per "Pelle" Almqvist (THE HIVES) — have joined forces to pay tribute to the iconic pop group with a unique version of the ABBA classic "Thank You For The Music". The accompanying music video can be seen on the web site of the Swedish national public television broadcaster SVT.
Mikkey commented on his participation in a social media post, writing: "It was fun and a great honor to be part of ABBA's 50th-year celebration on Swedish Television (SVT). A lot of great Swedish singers involved in the video. Had a great day recording and so good to see my old friend John Norum."
Added Norum: "Had a lot of fun recording the guitar parts for the SVT tribute video to ABBA 'Thank You For The Music' (probably the shortest solo I've ever done but it's still good... he). Saw ABBA live in 1973 at Folkets Park in Upplands Väsby and I've been a fan ever since. It was fun to see my friend Mikkey Dee and meet Siw Malmkvist who's a great Swedish actress and singer. And big thanks to Carl Falk who did a fabulous job producing the song."
"Thank You For The Music" featured musicians:
Miriam Bryant
Benny Andersson
Sebastian Murphy
Tommy Körberg
Sarah Klang
Darin
Felicia Takman
Victor Leksell
Seinabo Sey
Hooja
Björn Skifs
Ann-Louise Hanson
Malena Ernman
Titiyo
Daniela Rathana
Kikki Danielsson
Stor
Oskar Linnros
Lena Philipsson
Mikkey Dee
John Norum
Howlin' Pelle
Molly Sandén
José González
Siw Malmkvist
Lilly Lexfors
Stockholm Studio Orchestra conducted by Erik Arvinder
ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton and went on to become one of the biggest and most famous bands globally. They gave Sweden its very first Eurovision victory.
1974 actually marked the second try at Eurovision for Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group first auditioned for Sweden's Melodifestivalen in 1973 with the song "Ring Ring", but finished in third place, so they didn't advance to the actual contest.
It was fun and a great honor to be part of ABBAs 50th year celebration on Swedish Television (SVT). A lot of great...
Posted by Mikkey Dee on Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Had a lot of fun recording the 𝗴𝘂𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗿 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 for the SVT 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼 𝘁𝗼 ABBA ❞𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰❞ (probably the...
Posted by John Norum on Monday, March 25, 2024
Comments Disclaimer And Information