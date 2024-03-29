Watch: MIKKEY DEE And JOHN NORUM Pay Tribute To ABBA With 'Thank You For The Music' Cover For Swedish National TV

50 years after ABBA's international breakthrough, winning Eurovision Song Contest with "Waterloo", some of Sweden's most famous musicians — including Mikkey Dee (MOTÖRHEAD, SCORPIONS),John Norum (EUROPE) and Howlin' Per "Pelle" Almqvist (THE HIVES) — have joined forces to pay tribute to the iconic pop group with a unique version of the ABBA classic "Thank You For The Music". The accompanying music video can be seen on the web site of the Swedish national public television broadcaster SVT.

Mikkey commented on his participation in a social media post, writing: "It was fun and a great honor to be part of ABBA's 50th-year celebration on Swedish Television (SVT). A lot of great Swedish singers involved in the video. Had a great day recording and so good to see my old friend John Norum."

Added Norum: "Had a lot of fun recording the guitar parts for the SVT tribute video to ABBA 'Thank You For The Music' (probably the shortest solo I've ever done but it's still good... he). Saw ABBA live in 1973 at Folkets Park in Upplands Väsby and I've been a fan ever since. It was fun to see my friend Mikkey Dee and meet Siw Malmkvist who's a great Swedish actress and singer. And big thanks to Carl Falk who did a fabulous job producing the song."

"Thank You For The Music" featured musicians:

Miriam Bryant

Benny Andersson

Sebastian Murphy

Tommy Körberg

Sarah Klang

Darin

Felicia Takman

Victor Leksell

Seinabo Sey

Hooja

Björn Skifs

Ann-Louise Hanson

Malena Ernman

Titiyo

Daniela Rathana

Kikki Danielsson

Stor

Oskar Linnros

Lena Philipsson

Mikkey Dee

John Norum

Howlin' Pelle

Molly Sandén

José González

Siw Malmkvist

Lilly Lexfors

Stockholm Studio Orchestra conducted by Erik Arvinder

ABBA won the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton and went on to become one of the biggest and most famous bands globally. They gave Sweden its very first Eurovision victory.

1974 actually marked the second try at Eurovision for Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad. The group first auditioned for Sweden's Melodifestivalen in 1973 with the song "Ring Ring", but finished in third place, so they didn't advance to the actual contest.

It was fun and a great honor to be part of ABBAs 50th year celebration on Swedish Television (SVT). A lot of great... Posted by Mikkey Dee on Tuesday, March 26, 2024