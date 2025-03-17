Watch: MIKKEY DEE's Son MARCUS Plays Drums With SCORPIONS In Mexico City

SCORPIONS performed live for the first time in more than seven months this past Saturday (March 15) at the 25th edition of the Vive Latino festival at the Estadio GNP Seguros (formerly Foro Sol) in Mexico City, Mexico. The show, which was streamed for free on Amazon Music, marked the band's debut live appearance since drummer Mikkey Dee's near-death experience following a sepsis diagnosis. Filling in for Mikkey for a couple of songs at the Mexico City show was his son Marcus.

The day after the concert, Mikkey took to his social media to share a clip of his son performing the song "Blackout" with the SCORPIONS, and he included the following message: "Thank you Mexico City! Last night was great! It was amazing to sit behind the drum kit again after the shit I've been through earlier this year.

"Last night my son Marcus stepped in and played a couple of songs so I could rest my almost healed foot. He did an amazing job and it was so much fun for both of us to be sharing a moment like this together.

"Next up is South America, then Europe all summer and Vegas in August. I can't wait to rock out for the rest of the year. Again, thank you Mexico. See you back here soon again!"

Two months ago, SCORPIONS postponed their 2025 Las Vegas residency due to Dee's ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" will now take place in August. BUCKCHERRY will still provide support for the new SCORPIONS Las Vegas residency dates.

In celebration of SCORPIONS' 60th anniversary, the new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue — "Scorpions - Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024 and "Sin City Nights" in 2022.

In January, Mikkey, who was previously a member of MOTÖRHEAD for 23 years, revealed that he was recovering after spending most of the holiday season battling a "very serious blood infection (Sepsis)."

In a post on social media, Dee said he spent three weeks in a hospital in his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden, during which he underwent "several operations." He thanked his doctors and nurses for their "excellent care" and said he was back "home fighting this bastard bacteria" and that his "numbers are all going in the right direction." Dee added he had a lot of "recovery and rehab" ahead and was aiming to be "back on the drum stool" for SCORPIONS' upcoming residency.

Dee offered more details about his health setback in an interview with the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, saying the medical emergency began with a sprained foot that quickly swelled and became infected.

"It was surgery right away, the first of three," Dee said. "They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I'd be playing drums with [late MOTÖRHEAD frontman] Lemmy in heaven. I can say that."