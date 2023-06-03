Watch: MÖTLEY CRÜE Performs In Prague During 2023 'The World Tour'

MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD played the sixth show of the European leg of their "The World Tour" this past Friday night (June 2) at Prague Rocks at Letiště Letňany in Prague, Czech Republic. Fan-filmed video of MÖTLEY CRÜE's performance can be seen below.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's setlist was as follows:

01. Wild Side

02. Shout At The Devil

03. Too Fast For Love

04. Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

05. Saints Of Los Angeles

06. Live Wire

07. Looks That Kill

08. The Dirt (Est. 1981) (with Machine Gun Kelly on screen)

09. Guitar Solo

10. Rock And Roll, Part 2 / Smokin' In The Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy In The U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Dr. Feelgood

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Girls, Girls, Girls

15. Primal Scream

16. Kickstart My Heart

MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD will next perform on June 3 at Expo-Plaza in Hanover, Germany.

Last month, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist Nikki Sixx said that the band had completed recording several new songs with longtime producer Bob Rock.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's new guitarist John 5 told Sirius XM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" about recording the group's new music with Rock: "Bob would come in and [say], 'Okay, let's try this here, and that here and this here. It was one of the most incredible experiences ever… I'm thinking, 'We've got so much great technology today'… but we got in that room and it was like being in a garage working on a song when you were in high school… It was incredible, and we documented a lot of it too."

Regarding the musical direction of the tracks he and the rest of MÖTLEY CRÜE have recorded so far, John 5 said: "The songs are fucking heavy. I sound like a little excited kid right now, but they're heavy and they're mean. I can't wait for them to come out. I'm just so excited."

When host Eddie Trunk asked John 5 whether the new MÖTLEY CRÜE music can be compared to the band's breakthrough second album, 1983's "Shout At The Devil", the guitarist said that some of the new riffs are "heavier than anything" on that LP. "All I can tell you is that it's heavy and it's aggressive, and I think people are going to dig it because, talking as a fan, it's fucking badass," he said.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE last fall as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE last October as a result of worsening health issues.

Mars suffers from Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS),a chronic and inflammatory form of arthritis that mainly affects the spine and pelvis. After years of performing through the pain, he informed the other members of MÖTLEY CRÜE last summer that he could no longer tour with them but would still be open to recording new music or performing at residencies that did not require much travel.

When Mars announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE, he maintained that he would remain a member of the band, with John 5 taking his place on the road. However, last month the 71-year-old musician filed a lawsuit against CRÜE in Los Angeles County's Superior Court claiming that, after his announcement, the rest of CRÜE tried to remove him as a significant stakeholder in the group's corporation and business holdings via a shareholders' meeting.