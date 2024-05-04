Watch: MÖTLEY CRÜE Performs New Single 'Dogs Of War' Live For First Time

MÖTLEY CRÜE played its new single, "Dogs Of War", live for the first time Friday night (May 3) at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show marked CRÜE's first live appearance of 2024 and it was part of a two-night stand at the venue, with the CRÜE set to perform there again tonight (Saturday, May 4).

MÖTLEY CRÜE's 16-song set at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino also included several covers: "Smokin' In The Boys Room" (BROWNSVILLE STATION),"Anarchy In The U.K." (SEX PISTOLS),"Blitzkrieg Bop" (RAMONES) and "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" (BEASTIE BOYS),the latter of which was recorded by MÖTLEY CRÜE early last year during the same sessions with longtime producer Bob Rock but has yet to be released.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist was as follows:

01. Primal Scream

02. Wild Side

03. Shout At The Devil

04. Live Wire

05. On With The Show (first since 2015)

06. Dogs Of War (live debut)

07. Smokin' In The Boys Room (BROWNSVILLE STATION cover)

08. Anarchy In The U.K. (SEX PISTOLS cover)

09. Blitzkrieg Bop (RAMONES cover)

10. (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!) (BEASTIE BOYS cover)

11. Home Sweet Home

12. Dr. Feelgood

13. Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)

14. Girls, Girls, Girls

15. Looks That Kill

16. Kickstart My Heart

The studio version of "Dogs Of War" was made available on April 26 via MÖTLEY CRÜE's new deal with Nashville's Big Machine Records.

Singer Vince Neil described "Dogs Of War" as "like old school meets new school. It's got that old-school vibe about it, but it's new music. Nikki [Sixx, MÖTLEY CRÜE bassist] came up with it and he sent me the music and I thought it was really cool. So I started singing it and we got in the studio and it turned into the song I think the fans are really gonna like it."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's new deal with Big Machine Records sees the band working together again after making the 2014 project "Nashville Outlaws: A Tribute To Mötley Crüe", which featured CRÜE tracks covered by country stars RASCAL FLATTS, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, Darius Rucker and more. Big Machine also partnered with MÖTLEY CRÜE guitarist John 5 for the release of his 2021 album "Sinner".

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

MÖTLEY CRÜE debuted its cover of "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)" during a "secret" June 30, 2023 club performance for 450 lucky fans at the Underworld in London, England.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.