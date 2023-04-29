Watch MÖTLEY CRÜE Play 40-Minute Set As Headliners Of 2023 NFL Draft Concert Series

MÖTLEY CRÜE played a free concert earlier tonight (Friday, April 28) at the end of Day Two of the NFL Draft outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri. The band opened the 40-minute set with a public service announcement warning everyone of the MÖTLEY CRÜE cult taking over Kansas City and went on to play a total of six songs: "Wild Side", "Primal Scream", "Live Wire", "Home Sweet Home", "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Kickstart My Heart". The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders joined the band for "Kickstart My Heart", which is often played at home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Professionally filmed video of MÖTLEY CRÜE's entire performance can be viewed on the NFL Facebook page.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After selling more than 1.3 million tickets in 2022, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD and are going global in 2023 with their co-headline "The World Tour" along with special guest Alice Cooper.

Earlier this month, MÖTLEY CRÜE entered the studio with longtime producer Bob Rock to record some of the band's brand new music.

Last fall, John 5 joined CRÜE as the replacement for founding guitarist Mick Mars, who announced in October he would no longer tour with the legendary rock act because of his long struggles with degenerative disease ankylosing spondylitis. Ankylosing spondylitis is a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the spine joints and ligaments and can lead to stiffness over time, according to the National Institute Of Arthritis And Musculoskeletal And Skin Diseases.

On April 6, Mars filed a lawsuit against MÖTLEY CRÜE, alleging his bandmates are trying to kick him out of the group and reduce his ownership stakes because of his debilitating illness.