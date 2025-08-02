Watch: MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Returns To Live Stage For First Time In Nearly A Year

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil performed live for the first time in nearly 10 months last night (Friday, August 1) with his solo band at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts. Also appearing on the bill were POISON's Bret Michaels and RATT's Stephen Pearcy.

While introducing the second song of his set, a rendition of MÖTLEY CRÜE's classic "Shout At The Devil", Vince told the crowd (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " Hey, thank you, everybody. It's good to be here. I haven't been on stage since almost a year now. I had a medical thing that happened to me, and they said I wouldn't be back on stage here. I said, 'Fuck that, man.' And I'm back and I'm with you guys tonight. And I'm really proud to be here, man. Thank you so much."

Prior to last night's concert, Neil hadn't performed live since hitting the stage with MÖTLEY CRÜE last October at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.

Neil's backing group still consists of bassist Dana Strum and guitarist Jeff "Blando" Bland from SLAUGHTER, along with drummer Zoltan Chaney.

Five months ago, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28 - April 19, 2025, was moved to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure advised by Neil's doctors. The new show dates will take place September 12 through October 3. Tickets from the original dates will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

The CRÜE's third Vegas residency is being billed as a "tell-all show [that] will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the say through their record-breaking 'Stadium Tour'." They previously set up shop in Vegas in 2012 for "Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City" and in 2013 for "Evening In Hell".

In October 2024, MÖTLEY CRÜE released a new EP, "Cancelled". Produced by Bob Rock, the EP marked the band's first release with Big Machine and included three new tracks: Top 5 Rock Radio hit "Dogs Of War" a cover of the BEASTIE BOYS' "Fight For Your Right" and the title track, "Cancelled".

This past February, Neil's Learjet aircraft was involved in a collision in Scottsdale. Vince was not on his jet when it collided with another plane in the fatal incident, leaving one dead and several hospitalized.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE in the fall of 2022 as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE in October 2022 as a result of worsening health issues.