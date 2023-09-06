  • facebook
Watch: MR. BUNGLE Kicks Off Summer 2023 U.S. Tour In Baltimore

September 6, 2023

MR. BUNGLE, which recently completed its first post-pandemic tour dates this past May as part of the Ipecac Recordings' "Geek Show", kicked off its summer U.S. tour last night (Tuesday, September 5) at Rams Head Live in Baltimore, Maryland. Fan-filmed video of the entire show — courtesy of the Jim Powers YouTube channel — can be seen below.

MR. BUNGLE's current dates, which mark the band's first shows on the East Coast (with the exception of New York City) in 23 years, find MR. BUNGLE once again featuring their "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny" demo lineup: Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, Trey Spruance, Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo.

MR. BUNGLE released "The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo" in 2020, an album that saw the Eureka, California-born band record songs from their 1986 cassette only demo. The collection's release was preceded by seven February 2020 shows (Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York). The newly revamped version of the seminal band sees Trevor Dunn, Mike Patton and Trey Spruance joined by Scott Ian (ANTHRAX, S.O.D.) and Dave Lombardo (DEAD CROSS, ex-SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES). Rolling Stone dubbed the album "a feast of ingenious riffs… and pure manic energy," Stereogum said "MR. BUNGLE are reliving their very earliest days and kicking a whole lot of ass in the process," and Decibel declared it "one of the best thrash records of the year."

MR. BUNGLE was formed in an impoverished lumber and fishing town by a trio of curious, volatile teenagers. Trey Spruance, Mike Patton and Trevor Dunn beget the amorphous "band" in 1985 up in Humboldt County, California, sifting through a variety of members until around 1989 when they settled on a lineup that managed to get signed to Warner Bros. Records. No one really knows how this happened and it remains a complete mystery that even the algorithms of the Internet can't decode. Up until 2000, they released three albums ("Mr. Bungle" in 1991, "Disco Volante" in 1995 and "California" in 1999),toured a good portion of the Western hemisphere and avoided any sort of critical acclaim. Some argue that the band subsequently broke up but there is also no proof of this. What is true is that they took 20 years off from performing under said moniker while they pursued various other music that, in contrast, paid the rent.

Kicking off our fall season properly! Tonight we welcome Mr. Bungle and only a handful of tickets remain, get on it!

Posted by Rams Head Live on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

