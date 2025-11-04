Watch: New Lineup Of AS I LAY DYING Performs In Budapest, Hungary

The new lineup of metalcore mainstays AS I LAY DYING performed at Barba Negra in Budapest, Hungary on November 3 as part of the band's recently launched "An Evening With" European tour. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

AS I LAY DYING's current European tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of the band's landmark album "Shadows Are Security".

Last month, AS I LAY DYING released a new single, "Echoes" featuring the latest AS I LAY DYING lineup, which consists of the following musicians:

Tim Lambesis - Vocals

Chris Clancy - Bass, Clean Vocals

Bill Hudson - Guitar

Don Vedda - Guitar

Tim Yeung - Drums

At the time of the song's release, Lambesis commented: "As the only primary songwriter on every AS I LAY DYING album, I'm always going to a find a path forward for this catalog of music that I'm so passionate about. But sometimes things come together even better than expected. I'm incredibly grateful for my new bandmates. In addition to being incredibly talented, they genuinely care about my well being and the band we are now all a part of."

Hudson added: "Tim L and I first met almost 20 years ago and I've been in multiple bands with Tim Y. It's an honor to be a part of the new chapter of AS I LAY DYING. What a great way to get together and play with so many friends of 15+ years at the same time!"

Clancy said: "Excited to finally share this new chapter. Check out the music video for 'Echoes'. Proud of what we've created together. Hope you enjoy it."

Over the past seven years, AS I LAY DYING has gone through a series of lineup changes that have left Lambesis as the only remaining founding member.

Late last year, four members of AS I LAY DYING separately announced that they were leaving the band: longtime guitarist Phil Sgrosso, drummer Nick Pierce, guitarist Ken Susi and bassist/vocalist Ryan Neff.

Sgrosso announced his departure from AS I LAY DYING on October 30, 2024. His exit came just six days after Pierce and Susi left the group, and 12 days after Neff said he was also leaving the band.

AS I LAY DYING's 2024 European tour, "Through Storms Ahead", which was scheduled to kick off on November 15, 2024 in Würzburg, Germany, was eventually canceled. TuskaLive and Grey Beard, the promoters of the Helsinki, Finland concert on the trek, which was supposed to take place on November 21, 2024 at Kulttuuritalo, wrote in a social media post that the tour would "not be rescheduled."

This past January, home security camera footage was leaked in which Lambesis was seen appearing to hit and kick his own dog out of frustration.

In November 2024, a series of videos were leaked that showed Lambesis having violent outbursts while around his third wife in their home. Lambesis later released a statement saying he had filed a restraining order against his wife and accusing her of subjecting him to physical and mental abuse for three years.

Lambesis was famously convicted in 2014 for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged first wife.

In May 2014, Lambesis was sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to paying a San Diego police officer posing as a hitman $1,000 to kill his wife. Approximately two and a half years later — on December 17, 2016 — he was discharged from a California detention facility and was transferred to the Division of Adult Parole Operations.

This past April, Susi claimed during an appearance on the "BREWtally Speaking" podcast that Lambesis used his incarceration to formulate "this almost-reality TV persona for his fanbase of him portraying himself as his man of redemption or rehabilitation."

In June 2018, AS I LAY DYING played its first show with Lambesis in five years and released a new single. Lambesis also owned up to his crimes in a long apology on the band's Facebook page after his release.

The return of AS I LAY DYING raised some questions, particularly since guitarist Nick Hipa categorically denounced the band's disgraced frontman as a "sociopathic narcissist in definite need of rehabilitation" in a social-media post back in 2014.