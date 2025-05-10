Watch: New PRIMAL FEAR Lineup Performs Live For First Time

PRIMAL FEAR's new lineup made its live debut Friday (May 9) at the 2025 edition of the Rock In Rautheim festival in Braunschweig, Germany. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below.

Joining Mat Sinner (bass, vocals) and Ralf Scheepers (vocals) in PRIMAL FEAR's current lineup are the band's latest additions, Italian/Cuban sensation Thalìa Bellazecca (ANGUS MCSIX, ex-FROZEN CROWN) on guitar and André Hilgers (AXXIS, RAGE, SILENT FORCE, SINNER, BONFIRE) on drums. Also appearing with the group is Swedish guitarist Magnus Karlsson, who has been primarily a studio member of the band for much of the past decade but who has now rejoined PRIMAL FEAR's touring lineup.

Sinner (a.k.a. Matthias Lasch),who also serves as PRIMAL FEAR's producer, reportedly suffered an extreme adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 and received treatment for eight months at various hospitals. As a result of Sinner's health challenges, PRIMAL FEAR canceled all of its planned shows in 2021 and 2022, eventually recruiting Alex Jansen as Mat's temporary replacement.

A few days prior to the Rock In Rautheim gig, Sinner took to his social media to write: "Five years ago, I played my last show with Alice Cooper in Berlin (Rock Meets Classic). Shortly after this show I was declared dead, but doctors brought me back to life. As I was lying paralyzed in my bed, one of my 3 targets was that one day I want to be back rocking on a stage again. Now, 5 years later I'm 75% recovered, 5 years sober, and I will play a show with my beloved PRIMAL FEAR again on Friday evening, supported by some of the best guys I can imagine. Don't expect me jumping around like a young guy, but for sure I will give 200%. And can you imagine my feelings when we will play our classic songs again? Keep your fingers crossed and have a great new week."

PRIMAL FEAR will release its new album, "Domination", on September 5 via Reigning Phoenix Music. The LP's first single, "Far Away", was made available late last month.

"Domination" was recorded in autumn 2024, produced by Sinner and co-produced by Scheepers as well as Karlsson. Rounded off by multiple PRIMAL FEAR mixing/mastering engineer Jacob Hansen at his own studios in Denmark, the album artwork was designed by Death.Milk.Designs.

Warming up at five select summer festivals, PRIMAL FEAR will return to the live front with its longest European tour since 2018. Reigning Phoenix Music labelmates ELEINE have been confirmed as special guests.

In August 2024, guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen announced their departures from PRIMAL FEAR, writing in a statement: "Dear fans and friends of PRIMAL FEAR, we unfortunately have to inform you today that Alex Beyrodt, Tom Naumann, Michael Ehré and Alex Jansen, who helped us on bass for the last two years, are no longer part of the band PRIMAL FEAR. Triggered by decisions within the band that we do not agree with, this step was anything but easy for us to take. We would like to make it clear that despite the differences of opinion, there was no argument or bad blood.

"We would like to thank you for the time we spent together, the numerous albums, the tours, shows and festivals that have taken us around the world together, and of course for the love of the fans. We wish Mat and Ralf all the best for the future!"

Formed by Sinner in 1997 as an outlet for Scheepers (who had left GAMMA RAY and was a rumored candidate for the then-open JUDAS PRIEST vocal spot, but was considering early retirement from metal),PRIMAL FEAR has emerged as one of the most consistent European metal bands, rarely straying from its core PRIEST-styled power metal sound.

PRIMAL FEAR 2025 is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Thalìa Bellazecca - guitars

André Hilgers - drums