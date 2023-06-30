Watch: NICKELBACK Gets Inducted Into BC ENTERTAINMENT HALL OF FAME

Canadian rockers NICKELBACK have been inducted into the BC Entertainment Hall Of Fame.

The quartet was honored with a StarWalk ceremony on downtown Vancouver's Granville Street on Wednesday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m.

NICKELBACK has joined more than 300 previous inductees who have been recognized for their "significant contribution(s) to the province's entertainment industry and cultural landscape," according to a statement from the BC Entertainment Hall Of Fame.

"An artist that has reached the international heights that NICKELBACK has reached provides exactly the type of inspiration that the BC Entertainment Hall Of Fame exists to recognize," said BC Entertainment Hall Of Fame president Bill Allman in the statement.

"If you aspire to professional success in any entertainment discipline, we are behind you and are here to celebrate you."

This past March, NICKELBACK — which is comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake and Daniel Adair — was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame as part of the 2023 Juno Awards.

NICKELBACK's continuously growing list of achievements includes many award-winning hit releases, such as "How You Remind Me", "Photograph", "Someday" and "Rockstar", which have all received considerable global attention and allowed the band to remain at the forefront of the music scene in Canada and around the world. The diamond-certified quartet is one of the top-selling acts of all time, having sold out 12 consecutive tours and played for well over 10 million adoring fans worldwide.

NICKELBACK's history dates back to 1995 in Hanna, Alberta, where they got their start playing covers in a band called VILLAGE IDIOT, a nod to the small-town nature where they played and grew up. In 1996, Chad, alongside Ryan Peake, made the 10-hour trek west to follow Kroeger's brother and bandmate, Mike, to Vancouver, British Columbia, where the band still resides and continues to make music today.

The band's numerous smash hits, coupled with worldwide sales of over 50 million albums sold, seals their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act of the 2000s in the U.S., behind only THE BEATLES. The wildly popular smash hit "How You Remind Me" was named Billboard's "Top Rock Song Of The Decade", which was a contributing factor in the publication's decision to crown NICKELBACK "Top Rock Group Of The Decade" shortly after.

Beyond their Juno Awards, the group has received nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People's Choice Award and seven MuchMusic Video Awards. They were inducted into Canada's Walk Of Fame in 2007.

NICKELBACK released its long-awaited tenth studio album, titled "Get Rollin'", in November.

