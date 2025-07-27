Watch: NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN Reunites With MARKO HIETALA For Two Songs At Finland's KUOPIOROCK Festival

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen reunited with the band's former bassist/vocalist Marko Hietala on stage yesterday (Saturday, July 26) at the Kuopiorock festival at Väinölänniemi in Kuopio, Finland to perform two songs. First, Floor came up during Marko's set on the Matkus Stage for a rendition of "Left On Mars", a track from Hietala's 2025 solo album "Roses From The Deep". A short time later, Marko returned the favor by joining Floor on the Kuopio250 Stage for a duet on a version of the main theme from Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "The Phantom Of The Opera", a song that NIGHTWISH had originally recorded a cover of in 2002 for the album "Century Child" and which NIGHTWISH had performed live countless times before.

In introducing Marko to the stage, Floor told the crowd: "Now, this would've been the end of the show, but if you're here, and you're here and Marko Hietala is here, and he asks you to join, and you gladly say 'yes', how nice would it be to say, 'How would you come and sing with us too?' And he said 'yes'. And then for our fans twice today I get to share the stage with this amazing man, singer, performer and songwriter."

Fan-filmed video of both the "Left On Mars" and "The Phantom Of The Opera" performances from the 2025 edition of the Kuopiorock festival can be seen below.

In a January 2025 interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, Marko was asked if he had any regrets about leaving NIGHTWISH four years earlier. He responded: "Of course. I was regretting it already when I was leaving. But it was not just NIGHTWISH. I've said this quite a few times, that I actually left everything. My trouble with depression and anxiety was constant. It just wouldn't go away and had gotten worse and worse and worse during the years. And I grit my teeth and held on until I felt that — yeah, it was when COVID was over, started to be over, and they said that, 'Okay, we got these plans for the spring and then these plans for touring' and all that. And then I kind of realized, 'I don't want to go. I'm feeling too bad. And if I go on the road, it's just gonna be a stress. I'm gonna be alone."

He continued: "Everybody's got their own survival methods [when it comes to being on tour] — they've gotta have them and all that — so I figured, 'I cannot do it.' And at the same time, I was also already looking kind of vaguely if there would be a place where I could escape to some winter months because the darkness was making the depression and anxiety worse and all that. And then I kind of realized that 'I wanna leave everything, all the responsibilities, everything. I need to find out what's wrong with me.' So I kind of came just to Spain to get away from everything, everyone I know, except for the wife and the dog. And then I was talking to psychiatrists here in Spain, there in Finland, through video and all that. And then one of them just suggested that 'you might have ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder].' I'm, like, 'How the fuck does it relate to depression and anxiety?' 'Well, it does. Read about it.' And I did. Yep. And it's that feeling of difference that you do not match the other people's capabilities of handling their daily tasks or whatever. And I was just always lost — everything was a mess and all that. And what do you know? There it is — the ADHD. And it makes you, as a social creature, a tribal creature, that kind of a thing, the social isolation, it's a slow way to death. We know that loneliness is a killer. Well, yeah, but I kind of learned to deal with it ever since I was a kid. But it doesn't really make it necessarily easier. It had its consequences. And I was like that: 'Nothing I ever do will make anything any better. Everything is grey and worthless. And I am too.' That was the thing that had been growing on me. So, when this ADHD thing came up, then I read about it, went to the neuropsychological test and all that, and yep, I got it.

Marko went on to say that he was feeling much better now. "Yeah, because now I know," he explained. "It's a relief to know that there are things in your history and in yourself that you just cannot help. That's what you are. So a lot of kind of guilt about things that were left undone or unsaid or went went straight to hell from the things you did and said, suddenly you find out that, okay, actually, no matter how much you wish you would have acted differently, you couldn't, with the knowledge you had that time… And you can forgive yourself for the shit. And then again, you can also forgive quite a lot of other people for not understanding. So, yeah, it's a relief. You get a load off your chest."

Hietala announced his departure from NIGHTWISH in January 2021, explaining in a statement that he hadn't "been able to feel validated by this life for a quite a few years now." He has since been replaced by bassist Jukka Koskinen (WINTERSUN),who made his live debut with NIGHTWISH in May 2021 at the band's two interactive experiences.

In a March 2024 interview with Brazil's Ibagenscast, Hietala was asked if he would consider taking part in a reunion of NIGHTWISH's classic lineup, either for a tour or fresh material. He responded: "Hmm, I would consider it. But I think that the organization there would have to be looked very carefully into it and some of it would have to be dismantled. Because the business side and how the people there work, they are one of the big reasons why I left."

He continued: "In all the bands that I've been [in], I found out that I'm probably the most kind of courageous person there is and therefore also I have the inner strength to be the most honest and most fair and the one who upholds the justice between the people and taking care of everyone most. And that is something that I saw, the last years, were lacking. So, these kind of things would have to be taken care of. But I mean, [NIGHTWISH] was a big part of my life and I always, always backed up the music that we did because I love to do music that is versatile and ambitious with a lot of all kinds of atmospheres of all the world, from sensitive and soft into the big and pounding metal and all that. So, musically, I have no regrets at all. I'm happy and proud to have been a part of it. But, yeah, the organizational situation and the attitudes and who talks to whom and about what, those are things that I would totally dismantle and make into a transparent situation."

In an August 2022 interview with Finland's Chaoszine, Hietala revealed that he went through a dark period in his life, which included depression, insomnia, anxiety and an ADHD diagnosis. Speaking about how he eventually came to the realization that exiting NIGHTWISH was the right thing to do, Marko said: "It was a long process. Of course, the COVID year that was there, where I had a lot of time for soul searching, it obviously gave me the last incentive that I need something else, that if I just continue with this I'm just gonna get sicker and sicker. But, of course, it's a process.

"I've been chronic depressive since 2010 [or] 2011, so I've been on a permanent medication ever since," he revealed. "Sometimes you get used to the meds [and] you will need more. We did raise [the dosage] during the years also, but it just didn't work. And now that I started to do… I had psychotherapy for over four years now, and then I also talked to psychiatrists and some doctors and did that also in Spain. Then my psychiatrist here in Finland said that I should do these ADHD neuropsychological tests, which I then did in Spain. And, okay, I got it."

Hietala reiterated that he "had been thinking about" leaving NIGHTWISH "for a while" before making the final decision. "Because I had a lot of weight. And I tend to… With the attention disorder, it tells me that when there are lots of trouble, then the disorder makes it into a real chaos," he explained. "There's a shitload of stuff coming and going and no peace anywhere. And for a year or two, I was already waking up every night at three o'clock to bad dreams and anxiety. So I'd say that the whole process probably started already with my former divorce [in 2016]. That was a very sad time when you think about your kids and your broken homes and all that. And then, when I started to get clear from that, then there were, well, all kinds of things. I don't really wanna go any deeper to what kind of things I'd gone through, but I'd gone through enough."

Acknowledging that making NIGHTWISH's 2020 studio album, "Human. :II: Nature.", was a "difficult" experience for him, Marko denied that his mental state at the time resulted in a diminished role for him on the final LP. "I think the original idea was to have that… we'll do a couple of [solo vocal appearances], or one solo for me and Troy [Donockley], and the rest Floor, and then the harmonies; that was the idea originally for that," he said. "So I don't know if it affected. I think it was sort of as planned. But at that time I already had serious trouble with concentrating and serious trouble with a constant black cloud over my head."

In July 2022, Hietala told Finland's Iltalehti that he had not kept in touch with NIGHTWISH since his departure or followed the activities of his former band.

In May 2021, NIGHTWISH keyboardist and main songwriter Tuomas Holopainen said that Hietala's decision to leave NIGHTWISH "came as a bit of a surprise." He told Finland's Kaaos TV: "Marko informed us in December [of 2020 that he was leaving the band]. And even though he has been very open about his state and problems during the past years, it still came as a bit of a surprise for us. So it was a really tough pill to swallow. And for a few days, I was actually quite confident that there's no coming back, that this is it. I remember talking to Emppu [Vuorinen], the guitar player, and we were, like, 'You think this is it?' 'Yeah, I think this is it.' I mean, enough is enough. So much has happened in the past. Something that broke the camel's back, as they say. Then, after some time had passed — a few days — we started to think that it's been such a ride of 25 years, with so many ups also, that this is not the way to end it."

Tuomas elaborated on NIGHTWISH's reasons for carrying on, saying: "I think we still have something to give, and that's the main point. The music is still there. We felt that there's still so much music that needs to come out from this band that, 'Okay, let's give it one more shot.' And then finding the new bass player was really easy."

He added: "It's not like we do this just because we need to do it and there's nothing else to do. On a personal level, I feel that there's still so many stories and melodies that I want to share with the world with one lineup or another, so that's why you want to continue and keep on going.

"I've said this a million times, that a lineup change is the ultimate energy vampire, and that's how it really felt and still feels."

In June 2021, Jansen spoke about Hietala's exit from the band in an episode of her "Storytime" YouTube video series. She said: "That was a very sudden surprise that, of course, was not fun at all. But we understand — I understand — it was a necessary thing for him to do. And from there, we had to think of how to continue without him, and that also, in preparations towards the virtual show, that was a huge challenge."

In December 2020, Hietala was crowned the winner of the fall 2020 season of "Masked Singer Suomi" — the Finnish edition of the popular masked singing contest. He was disguised as Tohtori — the Doctor.

"Roses From The Deep" was released in February via Nuclear Blast.

The studio version of "Left On Mars", which appears on "Roses From The Deep", features a guest appearance by former NIGHTWISH singer Tarja Turunen.