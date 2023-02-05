Watch NIRVANA And HEART's ANN And NANCY WILSON Receive 2023 Lifetime Achievement Awards From Recording Academy

NIRVANA and HEART's Ann and Nancy Wilson were honored with the Recording Academy's 2023 lifetime achievement award at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday (February 4). Other honorees included Bobby McFerrin, Ma Rainey, Nile Rodgers and Slick Rick.

The awards were presented at the Special Merit Awards ceremony, which returned for the first time since 2020 during Grammy Week.

The lifetime achievement award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy's national trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.

In his acceptance speech, NIRVANA bassist Krist Novoselic said: "And they said that Kurt [Cobain, NIRVANA frontman] was witty or maybe he was a smartass. And he said, 'Teenage angst has paid off well.' Well, it has. I do fan mail — old-fashioned fan mail — and I get letters from around the world, like [from] NIRVANA fans. Like, just all around the world. A lot of young people. There's a new generation of NIRVANA fans and I'm just very grateful for that."

Formed in 1987 by Cobain and Novoselic, NIRVANA emerged from the Pacific Northwest onto the world stage with the 1989 release of its debut album "Bleach". Two years later, NIRVANA's sophomore album "Nevermind" would spark a seismic shift in global youth culture. Rising to No. 1 worldwide and featuring Grammy Hall Of Fame single "Smells Like Teen Spirit", "Nevermind"'s impact would transform Cobain, Novoselic and Dave Grohl into one of the most successful and influential musical entities of all time. NIRVANA's third and ultimately final studio album, "In Utero", was released in 1993, completing an indelible run that returned rock 'n' roll integrity and passion to the top of the charts. With a 2014 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and more than 75 million records sold, NIRVANA continues to be a singular inspiration for generations of fans and musicians the world over.

Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson were recognized as lifetime achievement award honorees for their creative work with the rock band HEART. HEART was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, sold over 35 million records, garnered four Grammy Award nominations, landed 10 Top 10 albums, received a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, had several No. 1 hits, and achieved "the longest span of top 10 albums on the Billboard charts by a female-led band." HEART's influence can be palpably felt everywhere from rock and heavy metal to hip-hop and pop. As a result, their music resonates in nearly every corner of pop culture.

