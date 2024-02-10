Watch: NITA STRAUSS Joins 'G3' Guitarists JOE SATRIANI, ERIC JOHNSON And STEVE VAI On Stage To Perform 'Foxy Lady'

Nita Strauss, the guitar shredder for the ALICE COOPER band, joined the 2024 lineup of "G3" — Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson and Steve Vai — on stage last night (Friday, February 9) at Orpheum in Los Angeles, California on to perform a cover of the Jimi Hendrix classic "Foxy Lady". Fan-filmed video of her appearance can be seen below.

Earlier today, Nita's fiancé, drummer and manager Josh Villalta shared a few photos and video clips from the Orpheum concert, and he included the following message: "We were supposed to be out of L.A. about a week ago. Last week I got an email from Mr @joesatriani asking if @hurricanenita would come down and play Foxy Lady with him , @stevevaihimself , and @officialericjohnson for G3 to be filmed for their upcoming DVD. How could you say no to that?! Of course extended our stay and came down!

"What a night filled with all the notes, all the sweeps, and tons of good energy. Thanks to the G3 crew for the awesome hospitality and being so kind. It was good to see some familiar faces and meet some new people as well.

"Got to see @zzsatriani jam with his Dad on stage for the 1st time , which was just so cool. @jasonreevesrichardson came out to jam on Goin Down and Foxy Lady.

"Thank you to @dougmacarthur77 for letting us hold and play Steve's Hydra guitar along with Evo.

"If you don't know …. Steve Vai is the reason she ever picked up the guitar. Satriani and Eric Johnson played a huge role in her guitar upbringing as well. So to see Nita up there with them just made me so happy… so proud… so moved.

"If you want something … go get it, dream big, and it will happen.

"What a great night! Now time to get ready for tour!"

Back in October 2021, Nita was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Nita picked Steve Vai and stated about her choice: "Steve Vai has been my favorite guitar player since I first started playing guitar and always been my biggest inspiration because of not just his technique but the joy and passion in his guitar playing. That's something that I try to emulate in my own playing every day, and I think all guitar players could benefit from that as well. So, Steve Vai, you are my rock god."

In a 2018 interview with Sweetwater, Nita talked about how she was inspired as a teenager by Vai's performance in the 1980s film "Crossroads". She said: "When I watched that movie, I was super into gymnastics. I was an alternate on the Junior Olympic team — that's how serious I was about doing gymnastics. The next day after watching that, I walked into the gym where I had been going as a child. Let's say that practice started at 5 o'clock. I walked in [at] probably 5:10, 5:15. My coach looked at me like, [taps wrist], and I said, 'I know. Yeah, yeah, I know.' And I got my stuff out of my locker and I left, and I never went back. All I did from that moment forward was play the guitar. I never even thought about doing anything else. I loved it. I was that kid that was practicing every hour of the day. You could not take the guitar out of my hands. At the dinner table, under the cover with the lights out after bedtime, I was always playing. Taking the guitar to school, practicing at lunch... I didn't start out being any good at this instrument. Everybody starts out at exactly the same level, and that's something I love about music. No one can do your push-up for you. No one can practice for you. No one can run those hours of scales for you. No one starts out any better than anyone else."

Nita also cited Vai as the inspiration for her debut solo single "Pandemonium", saying: "Steve is actually the reason I did 'Pandemonium'. I was so focused on launching WE START WARS, my original band, and I always wanted to do a solo record. All my heroes are instrumental guitar players, but I sort of had that 'I'm not ready' feeling — I was like, 'I don't feel like I'm the guitar player that I want to be when I put this out.' That's just called fear. Fear has no place in what we do here. The first time I met Vai was at 'Generation Axe' [his 2016 tour with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi]. Steve said, 'I'm putting together this compilation of female guitar players. Would you be willing to contribute a song to it?' I said, 'Oh yeah, absolutely. I definitely have something.' [My boyfriend/manager] and I were walking to the car, and he goes, 'So, do you have something?' I said, 'No. Not a clue.' [Laughs] 'I have nothing. I don't even have an idea.' But I went home, and in the next few days, I formulated what would become 'Pandemonium', and I had so much fun doing it."

Conceived in 1995 by the multi-Grammy-nominated Satriani, the inaugural "G3" tour took place in 1996, bringing together three of the most iconic and virtuosic guitarists of their time: Satriani, Johnson and Vai. Known for their incredible technical prowess, musical innovation and unique styles, the "G3" tour was a celebration of guitar mastery and proved extremely popular, captivating audiences worldwide. Though the lineup has continually changed over the last 29 years since its inception, Satriani is celebrating "G3" in 2024 by reuniting the original trio: Satriani, Johnson and Vai. The tour hit 12 cities before winding up with a pair of shows at the Orpheum in Los Angeles.

The "G3" tour expanded its reach beyond the U.S., venturing into different continents, allowing fans from all corners of the globe to experience the magic of this guitar extravaganza. With each passing year, the tour attracted new talents and saw the return of beloved guitar heroes, further solidifying its reputation as a must-see event. The tour also became a platform for collaboration and experimentation, with guitarists often jamming together and pushing the boundaries of what the instrument can do. The camaraderie among the performers and their shared passion for guitar music created an atmosphere of mutual respect and admiration on stage.