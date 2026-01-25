Watch: NUNO BETTENCOURT, BILLY SHEEHAN, CHRIS JERICHO, DOUG ALDRICH, Others Perform At 2026 'JAMM Night!'

Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME),Phil X (BON JOVI, TRIUMPH),Billy Sheehan (MR. BIG),Chris Jericho (FOZZY),Dino Jelusick (WHITESNAKE, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA),Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO),Doug "Dug" Pinnick (KING'S X),Marco Mendoza (WHITESNAKE),Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE),Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR),Tiffany, Stevie Salas, Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY),Alex Skolnick (TESTAMENT),Phil Demmel (MACHINE HEAD, KERRY KING),Becky Baldwin (MERCYFUL FATE) and Matt Starr (Ace Frehley, MR. BIG) are among the musicians who took part in this year's JAMM Night! on Friday, January 23, 2026 at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena in Anaheim, California during this year's NAMM convention. This special event supports the David Z Foundation, helping provide music education and opportunities for future artists. Fan-filmed video of the performances can be seen below.

The David Z Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization started by singer/guitarist Paulie Z in memory of his brother and bandmate bassist David Z. Inclusive of all and serving a diverse population of underprivileged kids, the organization's aim is to instill a passion for music in kids while providing them with engaging music education opportunities and funding, putting together collaborations between kids and veteran music industry professionals and developing programs within academic school settings as well as music schools, both across the country and internationally. The David Z Foundation brings students into the world of music by providing deeper knowledge and experience with instruments, songwriting, recording, music video production, band dynamics and live performances, and offers kids workshops on the music industry itself. In their own schools, the programs the David Z Foundation co-designs get kids to use the crafts of songwriting, recording and video production to create work which helps explain educational concepts in creative and stylish ways. The foundation's interest in defining new avenues for music as a helping tool has also led to the application of music in programs for kids with emotional and mental health challenges. The foundation is looking ahead to future programs that will continue a strong focus on music education and well-being through music.

The David Z Foundation founder/CEO Paulie Z is the singer of the legendary band SWEET, host/producer of "Ultimate Jam Night" at the famous Whisky A Go Go, and lead singer of the tribute band BOHEMIAN QUEEN. He was the vocalist/guitarist for the power trio ZO2, and star of the TV series "Z Rock" on the IFC channel. In addition to 25 years of experience on stage, on screen and in the studio, Paulie has been simultaneously performing and creating musical programs for children and was named "New Yorker Of The Week" by the NY1 network for his contribution to music education. Paulie is passionate about bringing change to the world through music education and is proud to have founded the David Z Foundation in his brother's honor and serve as its president.