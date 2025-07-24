Watch: Original ALICE COOPER Band Reunites For Historic London Event

To celebrate the release of "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", the new album from the reunited original ALICE COOPER band, Alice Cooper, Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce got together earlier tonight (Thursday, July 24) on stage at Union Chapel in London, United Kingdom for an unforgettable evening.

The event was hosted by none other than Sir Tim Rice and featured a very special appearance by producer and honorary sixth band member, Bob Ezrin, whose legendary partnership with the band helped define the sound of an era. The night included a world-exclusive pre-listening session of the full album and in-depth conversation with the band about the making of "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper".

The event, which sold out within 24 hours, was streamed live globally via the Alice Cooper and earMUSIC YouTube channels, as well as on TalksShopLive ensuring no fan missed out on this historic reunion and giving audiences everywhere a front-row seat. You can now watch video of the event below.

Cooper, Dunaway, Smith and Bruce reunited with Ezrin to create "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", a fierce and nostalgic homage to their early '70s glory. Due on July 25, the album includes a special posthumous feature from original guitarist Glen Buxton and guest appearance by Robby Krieger of THE DOORS on the debut single "Black Mamba".

With timeless tracks, classic horror rock energy, and a dose of theatrical chaos, "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" promises to be more than a comeback — it's a resurrection.

"The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" is a high-voltage journey into vintage horror and classic 1970s shock rock, capturing the sound, energy, and mischief that made the original ALICE COOPER band legendary. In a truly special moment, the album features a posthumous appearance by Glen Buxton, the band's original guitarist who passed away in 1997, through an unreleased recording that seamlessly blends the past with the present on "What Happened To You", featuring his original guitar part.

If that wasn't cool enough, one of the bonus tracks (box set and limited smart format) also includes a long-lost gem from 1970 — a raw, alternate take of "Return Of The Spiders" (not the version heard on "Easy Action") — recently unearthed from original multi-tracks missing for 50 years and now enhanced and mixed by Bob Ezrin.

"The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" saw Alice, Neal, Michael, Dennis and Bob working in an old-school recording studio in Connecticut, rekindling the magic from the 1970s. This album is a celebration of friendship, nostalgia, and the timeless sound that solidified Alice Cooper as a rock icon. Fans can expect a powerful and nostalgic experience that bridges the gap between the band's storied past and their vibrant present.

From the venomous bite of "Black Mamba" to the rebellious charge of "Wild Ones" and the soft, haunting melodies of "See You On The Other Side", every track feels like a rock 'n' roll classic.

"The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" is going to be released on July 25 in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. It will also be available as a limited box set and as a limited art print (smart format),featuring exclusive access to two bonus tracks from the start, plus the full album automatically delivered as a high-definition download on release day.

The original ALICE COOPER group — Alice Cooper (vocals),Michael Bruce (guitar),Dennis Dunaway (bass),Neal Smith (drums) and Glen Buxton (guitar) — redefined rock in the early 1970s, blending raw, hard-hitting music with shocking theatricality. With Bob Ezrin at the helm, they pioneered shock rock, delivering rebellious anthems, dark storytelling and over-the-top stage shows featuring guillotines, snakes, and macabre theatrics.

Albums like "Love It To Death" (1971),"Killer" (1971),"School's Out" (1972) and "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973) turned them into superstars, producing legendary hits like "I'm Eighteen", "Elected", "School's Out" and "No More Mr. Nice Guy". Their mix of hard rock, glam, and horror made them one of the most influential and controversial bands of their era, leaving a permanent mark on rock history.

Alice Cooper has sold countless millions of records worldwide and shaped rock history forever. Inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011, their music remains as powerful and relevant as ever.

Now, with "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper", the original band reunites for one more epic chapter, reclaiming the sound and legacy that made them legends.

Cooper told Billboard that making a new album with his original bandmates "was very much like this was our next album after [1973's] 'Muscle Of Love', just like, 'Okay, this is the next album.' Isn't that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place."

Ezrin said about the making of "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper": "None of them has changed much as a person. Obviously, everyone's older and more mature and more settled, but when we all get together and I watch the interplay between them, it's like they just walked out of high school and were hanging out in the local cafe. They just revert to type. They revert to who they were as kids when the first got together… and make music together like they did 50-some years ago."

As for the possibility of the original COOPER band hitting the road again, Alice said: "We haven't even gotten to that point yet. I don't really see it being a full-out tour; it would be very, very hard, I think, if you haven't done it for a long time. But I could see it being a feature, like going into certain cities — Detroit, New York, L.A., London maybe, and doing a half-hour or 40 minutes in a club or something. We always leave those things open, and if it looks feasible, then we do it."

"The Revenge of Alice Cooper" track listing:

01. Black Mamba

02. Wild Ones

03. Up All Night

04. Kill The Flies

05. One Night Stand

06. Blood On The Sun

07. Crap That Gets In The Way Of Your Dreams

08. Famous Face

09. Money Screams

10. What A Syd

11. Inter Galactic Vagabond Blues

12. What Happened To You

13. I Ain't Done Wrong

14. See You On The Other Side

15. Return of the Spiders 2025 (bonus track)

16. Titanic Overunderture (bonus track)

Formed in 1968, the original ALICE COOPER band forged a theatrical brand of hard rock that was destined to shock and had never been seen before. Within five years, they would release no fewer than seven studio albums, amongst them their international breakthrough "School's Out" (including the Top 10 hit of the same name) and the U.S. No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973). By 1974, the band had risen to the upper echelon of rock stardom... and then it dissolved.

In October 2015, over 40 years later, record store owner and superfan Chris Penn convinced the original lineup to reunite for a very special performance at Good Records, his record store in Dallas, Texas. Alice, Michael, Dennis and Neal were joined on stage by Alice's current guitarist Ryan Roxie (standing in for Buxton).

Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he's best known for. With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original ALICE COOPER band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where mainstream media can present real-life shocking images.